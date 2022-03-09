Paul Warne admits Rotherham United needed 'flip of a coin' to reach Wembley

The League Two side punched above their weight against the side top of the third tier, going in front twice and holding on at 2-2 to take the game to shoot-out the Millers won 5-4 after six kicks each.

Manager Warne felt it was fair reward for the way his team has approached the under-regarded Football League Trophy, and for the families of the players who will run out at world football's most famous ground against Sutton United next month.

"It's pretty amazing. I'm really pleased for the lads," said Warne afterwards.

DELIGHT: Paul Warne will be taking Rotherham United to Wembley for the second time as manager

"I said to them in the hotel before we left to do it for their families and it's a nice way to give the people who loved you growing up something back. They don't know it yet because they're young men but when they get older and have their own kids they'll realise how important it is.

"I said to them if we were going to lose, at least lose giving it everything.

"We made eight changes and I know that left me open to ridicule but we had to and the subs made an effect.

"The lads are buzzing but now we've got to try and recover very quickly because we've got Wycombe Wanderers in two-and-a-half days.

"After the start I thought it could be a nice evening for us but that isn't the way we do it. I thought Hartlepool were the better side for the last half-hour of the first half but our better players imposed themselves a lot more in the second half and we got through.

"I'm really pleased, the dressing room's happy. We've made loads of changes in every game in this tournament but we've always tried to win and make subs to win.

"We played a very good team in a very good atmosphere and nicked it on the flip of a coin."

The only downside for a team struggling with injuries is that Jamie Lindsay was forced off in the first half. Rarmani Edmonds-Green and substitute Mickel Miller both returned after hamstring injuries, albeit the defender had an unconvincing but much-needed first outing since January.