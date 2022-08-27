Paul Warne gets ‘emotional’ about Rotherham United’s captain fantastic Richard Wood

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The centre-half, now 37, headed home goals in each half to help the Millers continue their excellent unbeaten start to the Championship season in a fuly deserved 2-0 win over Birmingham City.

It was their first home win over Blues at the NYS and you have to go back to October 1989 for their last three points against the Midlands outfit on home soil.

Wood put United in front just before the half-hour mark from Dan Barlaser’s centre and the pair dovetailed again on 71 minutes as the veteran stopper netted his third goal of the campaign.

Barlaser’s contribution made amends for a penalty miss on 62 minutes, with all the talk afterwards surrounding Wood.

Manager Warne said: "I can wax lyrical about Woody all day. He was a player here when I was fitness coach and a player with me every single year.

"I give him another contract (after contract), which is quite amazing. Every year, people probably right him off and say: 'Not this year, not this year.'

"But they have been saying that for six years. He is brilliant and wish I could play him in every game, but I can't.

"He is a leader on and off the pitch and a really good father and family man and it means the world to him when he scores as I know how much his kids love it. They make him do some crazy celebrations.

"It is just so lovely to watch and I get a bit emotional when Woody scored as no-one looks happier than him and I know how much it means to his boys. I am really proud to call him captain of our football club."

The three points continued Rotherham’s unbeaten start to the league campaign and it represents the best second-tier opening in the club’s history.

The only downer saw wing-backs Cameron Humphreys and Cohen Bramall come off with hamstring issues, with Warne fearing that the injury suffered by the former could potentially be serious.

Warne, whose side visit Sunderland on Wednesday, commented: "I thought we were really good from the start and created loads of chances and could have scored more. But there's not much complaint. We had pockets of really good play and one and two-touch play and caused Birmingham a lot of problems.

"Overall, I don't think many people could leave the stadium and not think that we were deserved winners. That's as entertaining as a football team we can put together, so I am really pleased with them.

"It is just a good start and I am not bothered about records. We could lose the next three and come crashing down. But I am really pleased with the lads. I keep saying to them about being confident and you don't have to fear anyone if you are at your absolute best.