Paul Warne hails Rotherham United's 'bravery' after draw with top-of-the-table rivals Wigan

Wigan lead at the interval thanks to a similarly eye-catching strike from Stephen Humphyrs, with the Millers' summer target ensuring that Rotherham trailed in a league game at half-time for the first time this season.

Warne's side produced a more convincing second-half against strong opponents and were rewarded when Rathbone fired home in splendid fashion to extend the Millers' unbeaten home sequence to 18 games in all competitions - as the Latics' compact rearguard including impressive ex-Millers defender Curtis Tilt was finally breached.

The result saw Rotherham move 12 points clear of the side just outside of the automatic promotion positions in MK Dons, having played the same amount of games.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne, pictured on the touchline against promotion rivals Wigan Athletic. Picture: PA

On Rathbone's fantastic 25-yarder, Warne said: "You have to be brave enough to take it on because you are going to miss. His bravery has got us a point, so fair play to him.

"I thought it was two really good teams going at each other. At times, we might have cancelled each other out. No-one gave an inch for the whole game.

"Wigan kept us quiet in the first half and in the second half we were in the ascendency.

"It was just two wonder strikes, two great goals that were befitting two teams at the top end of the league.

"If you had offered me a 1-1 after 70 minutes I'd have taken it. I thought we were braver in the second half.