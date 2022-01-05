Paul Warne makes a revelation about Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode

Rotherham United striker Josh Kayode, pictured in action against Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday earlier this season.

The game was deadlocked at 2-2 going into the final ten minutes before Republic of Ireland under-21 international Kayode put the visitors 3-2 ahead and Freddie Ladapo added a late fourth.

It was Kayode's first goal in 15 appearances for the Millers this season, with the 21-year-old having mostly been employed from the substitutes' bench in league matches in 2021-22 - making just three league starts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warne revealed after the win that the young striker, who has previously enjoyed two successful loan spells at Carlisle United, is a player whose names often crops into the conversation when he speaks to rival managers.

But the forward has showcased why he has a part to play in a pivotal second half of the season as he competes alongside Michael Smith, Will Grigg and Ladapo.

On Kayode's milestone strike, Warne, who made a number of changes to his starting line-up, said: "We were buzzing. We all went mental when we knew it was him and we were really pleased for him.

"He's disappointed he has not got a brace. In fairness, all strikers miss and Freddie took an amazing goal and then missed a chance.

"He has to learn to miss if he is going to score. Smudge (Smith) has missed a few in his career and I missed ninety nine per cent of mine, so that's fine.

"His (Kayode's) work ethic was great and his press was good and I am really pleased with him and how he is developing. Hence why more phone calls than ever come about JJ (Kayode)."

"Kieran Sadlier and Smith also found the net on the night for United, who have won 17 of their last 24 matches in all competitions, losing just once.

On the club's sixth victory in their past seven outings and a continuation of the winning momentum which they have harnessed irresistibly throughout autumn and early winter - in what has the makings of a special season on more than one front - Warne added: "In the second half, we were comfortably the better side and made changes as we went along..

"We didn't have a (Richard) Wood, (Dan) Barlaser or a (Ben) Wiles and it gave other people a good opportunity to play, but these are all first-team players so it wasn't like we came here with disrespect to the tournament.

"We want to do well, progress and win every game we play in and they are a great group.

"Three of my strikers scored and everyone is happy on the bus - Wednesday off, see you Thursday..

"We were good. I thought they were a bit rusty to start with. But like I said to them (squad players handed starts) in the hotel before we came, it's not a charity.

"I didn't give them game time because I thought they needed it, it was more that I want all the lads to be ready because they need to play.

"In any promotion team I have been involved in, it is not 11, but all 22 of them. They have all got to be ready and prove to me why they should be in the team.