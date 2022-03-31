Paul Warne on Rotherham United being favourites for Trophy final versus Sutton and a word of warning to his players

The Millers, riding high in the automatic promotion positions, make their fourth visit to the home of football in 12 years and are seeking their first success in this particular competition in all of its various guises since a Nigel Jemson-inspired success in 1996.

They face a Sutton side who are surpassing all expectations in their first-ever season in the Football League - with the Yellows chasing their own league and trophy double, like Rotherham.

Warne said: "I think we do go into it as favourites, I appreciate that. But so did Wigan when they played at home (versus Sutton in the semi-final) and they were probably a greater favourite than we are at Wembley.

Paul Warne.

"Playing at Wembley is a real leveller as Sutton's players will absolutely be on song. They have done amazing this year after being promoted the year before.

"They are trying to get back to back promotions and have full belief in the way they play and their management team. I went to watch them at Oldham the other week and they were convincing winners.

"They are in really good form and the whole town has got behind them. I have read no end of things from down there in how the local shops have put things in the window and all that and it is a big thing.

"It is our club's fourth trip in 12 years and it is still a massive honour and I know a lot of my players and staff have not been there as we have a massive turnover in both.

"But I don't think our lads will stand in the tunnel and feel superior in any way - well, they better not and I will reiterate that before we go."

With the Millers heading into the game on the back of a two-week break - and league business not resuming for them until April 9 - Warne says that his line-up will be a fairly strong one, with Freddie Ladapo, Georgie Kelly and Josh Kayode in contention.

A number of leading players have also been rested up during the break.

Warne, who does have a doubt surrounding form keeper Josh Vickers (hand), added: "Everybody has helped to get us there and as the games have gone on, I have probably gone a bit more experienced (in the Trophy).

"The fact we have not had a game for two weeks and that we need to re-jig our League One form may encourage me to go a little bit stronger, if I am honest.

"We will probably more resemble a league team than a cup team."

On the benefits of a two-week break, he continued: "It feels like we were playing two games a week forever and were really 'on the edge' in the last home game.

"Oli (Rathbone) had a sore quad, Wilesy (Ben Wiles) was fatigued and Dan Barlaser lost virtually half a stone from his wife having a child.

"I had to look after Mikel (Miller) and Chieo (Chiedozie Ogbene) and Smudge (Michael Smith) had a sore foot and heel.