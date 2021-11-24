Paul Warne on Rotherham United laying down a marker after hitting top spot

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne.

In fine fettle this autumn, United followed up impressive keynote victories over the likes of Sunderland, Portsmouth and MK Dons with a strong win at Portman Road, which left Town boss Paul Cook to acknowledge that his side had been comprehensively beaten on the night.

On any psychological significance of going top, Warne - whose side are now 15 matches beaten in all competitions - "Yes, it is. We are not even half-way and I am not saying I am not pleased because I am - I enjoy watching my team play, working with them all the time and enjoy watching them smile on the bus when they have won and are top of the league.

"But obviously, it does not count for anything (now). If we finish 15th, I will look a right mug come the summer.

"But it (now) means that a lot of what we are doing is right and the lads have even more self-belief. As a Rotherham bloke, I have been promoted about 52 times now, so they do have belief in us (management group). But coming to Ipswich is a really good marker and people like JJ (Josh Kayode) and Griggy (Will Grigg). Long may this fortuitous healthy streak continue."

A goal midway through the first-half from the excellent Ben Wiles and a strike just before the hour-mark from Shane Ferguson did the damage for the Millers, who visit Oxford on Saturday.

Reflecting on the triumph, Warne added: "It did not start great when Josh Vickers went down with a sore groin about 10 minutes before the end of the warm-up. But in the end, it was a really good performance and I am really proud of my group.

"I say all the time about how much I love my players and they are great, take on information and work so hard out of possession of the ball and we suffocated Ipswich really because of our work ethic and we got two good goals and on another night, we could have had another couple.