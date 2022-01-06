Paul Warne on why Freddie Ladapo may not leave Rotherham despite shock transfer request

Millers striker Freddie Ladapo.

The former Plymouth Argyle forward, out of contract in the summer, informed the club of his desire to leave at the start of this week, in what represents a surprise and untimely development for the League One high-fliers.

Despite it constituting a bit of a shock, according to Warne, the Millers chief has stressed that the will not be leaving unless the club accept a suitable offer for the 28-year-old, who has hit 12 goals this term.

Ladapo also has an additional 12-month option that could be triggered by the club between now and June.

Warne, whose side visit QPR in the FA Cup on Saturday, commented: "It is true he has handed in a transfer request. I'm a bit surprised, although nothing really shocks me in football these days.

"It came on Sunday morning after we'd gone back to the top of the league. Freddie played and played well. I got a call from his agent on Sunday morning saying was handing in a transfer request. There wasn't a fall-out with us after the game or anything dramatic like that.

"He just feels that he wants his career to take a path somewhere else and I have to respect that. I can have conversations with him and can try to talk him around but I can't affect his emotions. It's his career. He's entitled to do what he has if that's how he feels.

"The request came in on Sunday. I spoke to the owner and went round to see him on Monday/Tuesday. It's business as normal for me.

"We have accepted the request but I'm not anticipating him leaving. I'm not trying to be funny here, but I've not really heard of a transfer request in the last 20 years. I didn't know players still did that.

"I spoke to his agent. There hasn't been an offer. We've never turned down an offer for Freddie in two and a half years. I would understand it if we had turned down a few offers and the player felt frustrated that we weren't allowing him to do this or that and that we over-valued him. But that hasn't been the case.

"Until an offer comes in, it's just business as usual for me. It's the same with every player In League One, they're all for sale all the time. Nothing has really changed. Freddie has trained well today. I put him on the pitch in midweek and he scored.