The striker tore a quad muscle in the weekend defeat to Milton Keynes Dons in early March and was expected to return in mid-April.
But he is in the fray for Sunday's final with Georgie Kelly and Josh Kayode also in contention, while top-scorer and talisman striker Michael Smith is also feeling fine.
Warne said: "Smudge is okay. He had an injection in his toe and heel. It does not feel 100 per cent, but it is a bit better, which is good.
"JJ played only 20 minutes for the (Ireland) under-21s last night, so he's good and will be back in the group on Friday.
"Freddie and Georgie have done their last day of rehab today and last box-ticking exercise today. They passed that with flying colours and they will both be training with us on Friday.
"There's only obviously Griggy (Will Grigg), who is out for the season, so we should have all four available for selection.
"They are a bit match-shy and we normally like to go with two strikers. So I would like to have an option on the bench, at least one.
"I was initially told it would be about six weeks with Freddie, but it's been about three and a half to four with Freddie. It is really good news.
"Georgie had an issue with his calf before we signed him and it just reoccurred and hopefully he comes back a bit stronger before the end of the season to give him game time."