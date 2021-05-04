Paul Warne says Rotherham United's shortcomings sum up their season

Now, even a victory at Cardiff City will not be guaranteed to keep them safe if Derby County beat Sheffield Wednesday. Anything less and they will definitely return to League One less than 12 months after leaving it.

"(It was) a pretty good conclusion of our season up to now - loads of endeavour, loads of hard work,loads of organisation but (we were just missing) a little bit opf quality in the final third," said manager Warne. "We createrd enough chances to win - as did Luton - and we just haven't taken one. There's been some brilliant crosses into the box to have got on the end of or scored and unfortunately we didn't that sort of sums us up - one effort away from greatness.

"If ever there was a night to win a game it was tonight but unfortuantely we just fell short."

MIXED FEELINGS: Paul Warne was pleased with Rotherham United's efforts, frustrated they could not make them count for three points

Luton hit the woodwork twice in the first half, but Michael Smith and Matt Crooks both missed the target from excellent Ryan Giles crosses. Crooks had a shot cleared off the goalline in the first half.

"Gilo was excellent," said Warne of Giles. "We asked him and Matty Olusnde to be positive and we brought Chie on, there was a chance for Crooksy - at this level they are your chances, you don't get many clean through one-on-ones unless we gift them."

Little has changed for Rotherham going into the final match.

"We were always going to have to win at least one game," argued Warne. "We've taken a point.

"Wednesday now think if they win they can get out of it so it might give them an edge. A draw from Derby's point of view might not be enough if we win but we have to go and win. We can't control the uncontrollables, it doesn't matter what happens elsewhere on Saturday, we have to work out a way to beat Cardiff. if we do that and fall short I don't know how I can criticise the lads."