Paulo Fonseca odds-on favourite to replace Steve Bruce at Newcastle United

Bruce left the club by mutual consent on Wednesday morning after taking charge of his 1,000th managerial game on Sunday, as the Magpies were beaten 3-2 by Tottenham Hotspur at St James Park.

A number of big names have been linked with the Newcastle job since Mike Ashley sold the club but the latest odds suggest the new owners may have settled on Fonesca as their next candidate.

ODDS-ON FAVOURTIE: Paulo Fonseca. Picture: Getty Images.

Former Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe and ex-Chelsea boss Frank Lampard are among the names being linked to the vacant post. Bruce's departure has come just 13 days after the club’s takeover by a Saudi-led consortium.

Next Newcastle Manager Odds

Paulo Fonseca - 8/13

Lucien Favre - 3/1

Eddie Howe - 5/1

Frank Lampard - 12/1

Steven Gerrard - 14/1

Unai Emery - 18/1

Brendan Rodgers - 20/1

Roberto Martinez - 22/1

Antonio Conte - 25/1