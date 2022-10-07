The Portuguese had a very high-profile courtship with the Tigers which started on Tuesday and saw him attend Wednesday's 2-1 win over Wigan Athletic.

On Thursday evening, though, the two parties accepted no deal was going to be possible to bring the former Olympiacos coach to East Yorkshire. A brief statement from Martins did nothing to shed light on the sticking points, but spoke warmly about the club and its owner, Acun Ilicali, who he watched the midweek win alongside.

There is speculation Martins is hoping to be considered for the vacant job at Wolverhampton Wanderers, although Bruno Lage was sacked two days before talks with Hull opened.

THANKS BUT NO THANKS: Pedro Martins (back, right) watches the win over Wigan Athletic with Hull City chairman/owner Acun Ilicali

"It was an honour to have received the invitation to coach a great club, well run and with Premier League structure," said the title-winning coach in each of the last three Greek Super League seasons.

"I am very grateful for the way I was received, particularly in the person of its (chairman), Mr Acun llicali, who did everything in the interest and willingness to hire me as head coach. But, unfortunately, at this time, the conditions that would allow an agreement were not met.