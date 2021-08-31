Perfect ten as Bradford City sign Theo Robinson to end summer recruitment

New signing Theo Robinson. Picture courtesy of Bradford City AFC.

Robinson, 32, who has spent previous spells in Yorkshire at Huddersfield Town and Doncaster Rovers, joins the club until the end of the current season following the cancellation of his contract at Port Vale.

On joining the club, the former Jamaican international said: “I am really excited to be joining Bradford City, and look forward to the challenges ahead.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I am a hard-working player who will give my all for the team. The manager has shown great faith in me, so it is now up to me to repay him with performances on the pitch.

“I will thrive in front of a large crowd, so cannot wait to perform in front of a full Valley Parade. This club belongs in a higher division, and I want to be a part of the journey going forward.”

And on adding another welcome forward addition, Bantams boss Derek Adams said: “We are pleased to have been able to welcome Theo into our squad, ahead of this evening’s transfer deadline.

“It has been no secret we have wanted and needed another striker through the door before the window closed, and we are more than confident in Theo’s ability.

“He is a powerful, experienced striker with a keen eye for goal, who has found the net - at this level and above - throughout his career.