Pete Wild’s future up in air after FC Halifax Town play-off exit

The Shaymen bowed out in their National League play-off eliminator at home to Chesterfield to end their hopes of a return to the English Football League.

Even accounting for a bitter finale, Halifax still produced one of the stories of the season to many non-league observers, with Wild’s counterpart Paul Cook paying credit to the ‘absolutely outstanding’ job that his rival had done at The Shay following the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It remains to be seen if that continues next season, with the feats of Wild, 38, not having gone unnoticed at rival divisional clubs and some in the EFL.

Pete Wild: Left disappointed as Halifax’s season came to an end. (Picture: Marcus Branston)

A move to Barrow has been mooted and Wild has also been linked with Hartlepool United.

Keeping the side together is another factor. For the time being, Wild and his players and staff will collectively lick their wounds before turning to the future.

Wild said: “It is probably not a thing for now. We need to regroup and recover and then go from there. It has not sunk in we are out yet.

“We’ll see what happens in the next week or so.

Despair for FC Halifax Town. (Picture: Marcus Branston)

“There’s pride in what we have created, but disappointment we have not finished the job. It has been a phenomenal season and the lads have done unbelievably well and deserve all the credit for what they have achieved.

“I am so proud of them and we hit some massive landmarks as a football club and it shows the massive progression.”

On his side’s 2-1 loss, he continued: “We just did not do enough with the ball and looked tired. Our race was run, unfortunately.

“A lot of young lads have played a lot of football for their age. But I would not use that as an excuse.