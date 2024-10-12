Peter Reid interview: Former Leeds United manager on time at Elland Road and how he almost joined Sheffield Wednesday

IN his playing days, Peter Reid assumed legendary status in the blue and white of Everton in their golden era in the Eighties - and not Sheffield Wednesday.

He is also feted for his time in the white of Bolton Wanderers - as opposed to Leeds United.

If things had been different, he could have made a name for himself on the pitch with Leeds or the Owls during his pomp.

In the event, his association with Yorkshire is remembered for a brief but fraught time in charge at Elland Road during United’s financial meltdown in the early Noughties.

Former Leeds United manager Peter Reid, who will be speaking at the Raworths Harrogate Literature Festival on Friday, October 18. Picture: Joe Giddens.

The personality of Reid - one of football’s true characters who dishes out witty anecdotes with as much proficiency as the smart passes he used to make at Goodison Park and Burnden Park - has always been such that he is not the sort of person who has ever wallowed in self-pity.

He didn’t on New Year’s Day 1979 when he broke his leg on a snowbound pitch at Bolton, ironically against Everton, in a game abandoned at half-time. It ruled him out for 12 months and then another bad injury, at Barnsley, scuppered his prospects of a move to Goodison. He eventually got there in December 1982.

Reid’s story is a footballing life less ordinary - a council-house lad from Liverpool who won the English Schools Trophy with Huyton Boys and represented Everton and England on the international stage and later managed in such far-flung places as Thailand and India. It will be regaled by the man himself at Raworth’s Harrogate Literary Festival next Friday.

On his time at Leeds, Reid told The Yorkshire Post: “When Leeds came calling, I couldn’t turn down a club of that stature, even though I knew it would be difficult. I wish I could have done better, but I’ve no regrets about taking it on.

"It’s a magnificent football club and the support is brilliant. It’s been well documented about having to sell players and when you do that, the confidence goes out of the place.

"It was a time when you were trying to plug the gaps and all this water was coming in and we couldn’t do it. But it was still a great experience.

"Professor John McKenzie was a lovely man, but had no sort of experience as a (football) chairman. There were a couple of deals I wanted to do, but couldn’t.

"Behind the scenes, there were stock debts to people and the financial situation was complicated. When I went into Leeds, I didn’t realise the financial situation was that dire. Whatever happens, if it’s not right in the boardroom or the financial side, it does impinge on the football side at some stage. It’s a fact of life."

Reid was sacked by Leeds in late 2003 after seven-and-a-half months in charge. The prospect of first moving to West Yorkshire arrived just over a couple of decades earlier.

Reid recalled: "Jimmy Adamson asked about me at Leeds when I was at Bolton, but they turned it down and in those days, you couldn’t get out of your contract. I would have certainly been interested in joining Leeds United.

"Then, before I went and signed for Everton, I drove over and had talks with Jack Charlton at Sheffield Wednesday. We agreed terms and I came home to have a word with my missus who is a Lancashire lass and said to Jack ‘I will give you an answer tomorrow’.

"When I got home, the phone went and it was Howard Kendall. I rang Jack and said: ‘I’m going to speak to Howard, I’ll have to give you an answer later.’ Jack said: ‘Fair do’s.’ I chose Everton over Sheffield Wednesday.

"I’m sure with clubs as big as Leeds and Sheffield Wednesday, they will come again. Yorkshire clubs have not had much to shout for, but it’s a part of the country that I love, except when the Roses cricket is on!”

A huge cricket fan, Reid speaks reverentially about famous Yorkshire names such as Sir Geoffrey Boycott, Ray Illingworth, Dickie Bird and Michael Vaughan.

Feted football players, managers and coaches with White Rose connections, including esteemed Huddersfield Town duo Frank Worthington and Ian Greaves, who also brought glory days across the Pennines at Bolton, also figure prominently in Reid’s career alongside Doncaster-born Bobby Saxton, his assistant at Sunderland.

Reid recalled: "Frank was a great footballer, but more importantly a great man. He became a really good friend who I admired.

"Frank wasn’t that much of a drinker, although he was a party animal, don’t get me wrong. But what came across to me about him was that he was the last off the training pitch. He wasn’t just in and out and ‘I’m off to the nightclubs.’ He was a dedicated footballer.

"Ian Greaves was my second dad. I remember I had an injury and was out for a year. I was getting back and we drew Sunderland away in the cup.

He said: ‘Do you fancy coming up with the lads and getting back into the swing of things?’ I said: ‘That’s great gaffer’, so I went up on the Friday and the lads had the pre-match (meeting).

"The gaffer said: ‘You come in here now and have a meal with the staff.’ He then said: ‘Do you want a bevvy?’ I said: ‘Can I have a lager?’ and he said yes. So I had a lager and he said: ‘Do you want another?’, so I said yes.

"He then said: ‘Right, come on - bed, you have had enough now.’ So in the morning just before the pre-match meal, we had a walk outside the hotel and he pulled me and said: ‘How did you sleep? ‘Alright', I said and he went: ‘Good, you’re playing today.’

"Instead of me going to bed and worrying about my first first-team game for a year, he did that and I thought wow. I took a lot of him into my managerial career."