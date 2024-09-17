Peter Schmeichel, John Hendrie and a pint of Guinness: how Danny Wilson’s ’98 Barnsley FC stunned Manchester United

Keeping quiet: Barnsley played against Ryan Giggs and Manchester United at Old Trafford twice in 1997/98, the second time a much happier occasion (Picture: Allsport UK /Allsport)

BARNSLEY’S last visit to Old Trafford back in February 1998 is remembered for a Peter Schmeichel howler and a penalty that never was.

For those Reds players involved in that FA Cup tie, it was an incident beforehand which remains the most vivid memory.

It revolves around a Mancunian who was in Barnsley’s squad, but never played that day in Darren Sheridan.

The midfield enforcer and dressing room ‘character’ was suspended, so met up with his Manchester United supporting mates beforehand in a hostelry close to Old Trafford ahead of linking up with his team-mates to pick up some tickets.

Darren Sheridan antics helped calm Barnsley's players down on jounrey to Old Trafford.

Circumstances contrived to produce a comedy incident which proved the perfect settler for a set of Barnsley players who had been trounced 7-0 in a Premier League fixture there the previous autumn.

Taking up the story, defender Adie Moses tells The Yorkshire Post: “Shez was a Manchester lad and a big United fan and his family (were). We were on the bus and were a little bit nervous as we’d had that previous beating.

“Typically in the week, Shez had been saying to the lads that he needed lots of tickets and was asking who had got spares. He called Martin Bullock on the team bus and you could hear Bully saying ‘we’ll sort you tickets, Shez, don’t worry.’

“Shez was in the pub with his mates and couldn’t hear. The timing was unbelievable, Shez walked outside of the pub with a pint of Guinness in one hand and a mobile phone in the other, just as the team bus drove past him. We were all looking from the bus and Shez, instead of trying to hide, held his pint up saying: ‘Good luck, lads.’

Adie Moses was a long servant for Barnsley FC, especially during their year in the Premier League.

"Danny (Wilson - manager) and Eric (Winstanley - assistant) had clocked it as well, and as the bus went past, Danny went down the bus saying: ‘Did you see that little so-and-so? Wait till I get him tomorrow!”

“I think it helped lighten the mood. Everyone was laughing and it made us relax a bit more. That incident with Shez kind of helped.”

The game itself saw John Hendrie put the Reds in front after a blooper from Schmeichel.

Teddy Sheringham soon levelled, but Moses and co dug in to secure Barnsley a replay, which they famously won 3-2, thanks to a brace from Scott Jones. But it could and perhaps should have been settled back in Manchester.

Moses continued: “Andy Liddell was through on goal and Gary Neville absolutely scythed Lidds down from about thigh height with a scissor tackle from the side. He took him out and the referee couldn’t get away from the incident quickly enough. It was the most nailed-on penalty you’d ever seen.

“I also remember John putting us one-nil up. Schmeichel sliced a backpass and it spun across goal and John’s little legs couldn’t get there quick enough.”

For Doncaster-born Moses, that game remains a cherished memory to this day.

The defender added: "Danny told me to do a job on Ryan Giggs. Whenever I see Neil Redfearn, he goes on about me marking Giggs out of the game and always tells people it was the best one-on-one (man-marking) performance he’d ever seen. To be fair, I probably had one of my best games in a Barnsley shirt.

“I didn’t miss many games that season, but was sub for the league game. I was watching all those goals go in thinking that ‘I might never ever get to play at Old Trafford, just put me on Danny.’