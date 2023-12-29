Jonson Clarke-Harris burst out of the Peterborough wilderness with a bang by spearheading a fine comeback in a 2-2 League One thriller against Barnsley.

The prolific striker, making his first start for more than two months, headed goals either side of half-time to pull Posh out of a pickle against their promotion rivals.

Darren Ferguson’s men gifted Herbie Kane a 10th-minute opener as John McAtee robbed dithering keeper Nicholas Bilokapic after he dwelt on a Ronnie Edwards back-pass.

Barnsley remain a point outside the play-off places.

Peterborough United's Jonson Clarke-Harris thwarted Barnsley again with a double (Picture: PA)

Boss Neill Collins said: “I’m really disappointed that we didn’t get rewarded for what was a fantastic performance.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose a goal at the end of that first half given the way we played.

“And to then concede a weak goal at the start of the second half, they are probably the only two negatives.

“I don’t know how Corey’s chance that hit the bar stayed out and we also had other chances against a top team in this division.

“Peterborough have probably been the most dominant team in the league over the last 15 games, but we really made it difficult for them.

“To come here and get a point is always good, but I felt we deserved all three.

“There are obviously things we can improve on, but if we can replicate in the second half of the season what we have done in the first, we’ll be in the play-offs.”

McAtee was fortunate to get away with what looked to be a foul on Bilokapic, who was soon forced off with an ankle injury.

Posh were again masters of their own downfall when the visitors’ advantage doubled after 31 minutes.

Harrison Burrows’ attempted pass was charged down by Adam Phillips who found McAtee to help the ball into the path of Devante Cole to slam into the roof of the net.

Posh halved the arrears in the first minute of stoppage time when Clarke-Harris’ header from a David Ajiboye delivery crossed the line despite Liam Roberts almost pulling off a fine save and Jordan Williams failing with an attempted goal-line clearance.

Clarke-Harris then completed the Posh comeback three minutes into the second half when heading in a Burrows cross from the left.