Huddersfield Town made a winning start to life in League One following relegation with an impressive 2-0 win at last season’s defeated play-off finalists Peterborough United.

Antony Evans and Ben Wiles struck first-half goals for the visitors as Michael Duff’s side came out on top in the battle between two of division’s leading promotion hopefuls.

The Terriers had to ride out an early scare from Peterborough, with Ricky-Jade Jones getting the better of Michal Helik in a foot race before shooting narrowly wide of the far post.

Last season’s League One top scorers Posh continued to look to create chances on the counter-attack, but it was Huddersfield who took the lead in the 36th minute.

Ben Wiles was on target as Huddersfield Town defeated Peterborough United. Image: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Wiles crossed for Evans, making his competitive debut following his summer move from Bristol Rovers, to fire home from just outside the box – helped on its way by a sizeable deflection.

Wiles then made it 2-0 himself on the stroke of half-time when he fired a 20-yard shot through a group of players after a blocked shot had fallen to him following a corner.

Helik looked to have tapped home a third Huddersfield goal after a short corner midway through the second half, only for it to be disallowed for offside.