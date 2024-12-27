Peterborough United v Barnsley FC: Davis Keillor-Dunn on 'defining moments' and resolving Reds' perplexing League One season

BROUGHT to the club for his game-changing qualities, Davis Keillor-Dunn showed his prowess in that regard in a psychologically huge cameo of action in the context of Barnsley’s season on Boxing Day.

Trailing 1-0 at Bolton Wanderers heading into the final 10 minutes, the visitors claimed a precious equaliser courtesy of the former Mansfield Town player and it proved the catalyst to Adam Phillips firing a dramatic late winner to revitalise the Reds after a fraught period in their campaign. The boost was timely for Darrell Clarke’s side, who finish a rollercoaster 2024 in the Fens on Sunday.

Keillor-Dunn, who joined at the end of the summer window, said: "I’d like to think I am an experienced player at 27.

"I have seen a lot of things and defining moments can change your season. If we do that, things will go in our favour a little bit.

Barnsley forward Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring early in the first half on his debut against Bristol Rovers in September with captain Luca Connell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"It’s big moments in games. I look back to the Birmingham game and the (Jay) Stansfield winner. It was from a corner kick to the back post and he just got himself free.

"It’s just being more solid in those moments and have a little bit more desire to keep the ball out of our net.

“It’s in-game management and having a little bit more nous about you, maybe grab your man and say: ‘you are not going to score here’."

Boasting the joint second-best away record in the division and the fourth worst on home soil, Barnsley will be glad to see out the old calendar year on the road.

They face a Posh side who slumped to a dismal 3-0 home reverse to Mansfield on Thursday - their second wretched result in front of home fans this month after similarly poor loss to lowly Burton.

"We seem a different team away from home and I don’t know what it is, (maybe) teams come and up their game because it’s Oakwell and they think it’s a good stadium,” added Keillor-Dunn