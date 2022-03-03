Pipa and Tino Anjorin give Huddersfield Town fully-fit squad to choose from for long weekend

The Terriers host Grant McCann's relegation-threatened Peterborough United on Friday evening in the Championship before travelling to Nottingham Forest for an FA Cup fifth-round tie.

Squad rotation seems inevitable with the league game likely to take priority, so the news that Tom Lees and Pipa are expected back from injury and that Chelsea loanee Tin Anjorin is ready to make his debut is significant.

SELECTION OPTION: Chelsea loanee Tino Anjorin, pictured playing for Lokomtovi Moscow

"Tino's been working well with the group and tomorrow (Friday) I will consider him as a normal option knowing his condition is not the same as the other players because he has had a long-term injury," said coach Carlos Corberan, "but right now he has competed a good week and he is going to be one of the players I can select for tomorrow."

The 20-year-old's strengths probably lie in the positions in the "three quarter line" behind the centre-forward in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

"He's a player who has a lot of talent and can help the offensive part of the team in these spaces on the pitch - wide, in the middle and the centre," said Corberan. "The only thing I have to do is evaluate how many of the skills he has he can use and for how long."

Anjorin suffered a broken metatarsal on loan at Lokomotiv Moscow in November.

Pipa has trained all week and is ready to play, hoping to put a stop-start 2022 behind him.

Pelvic surgery delayed the start of his season until December 30 and the right-back is yet to make consecutive starts in it.

Of his seven appearances, four have been from the start and he has missed the last three matches, suffering the latest in a series of minor niggles typical of a player readjusting to regular training after a long-term injury.

"We expect to have all our squad ready for tomorrow," said Corberan.

"Everything is positive when you have all your squad available."