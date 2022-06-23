Pipa, 24, joined Town from Espanyol in the summer of 2020 and despite making an impact in his time at the club, he has also suffered from injury issues, particularly last season.

He did not feature until Christmas in 2021-22 following surgery, going under the knife to correct a problematic hip injury last summer and after spending some time back in his native Catalonia, he headed back to Huddersfield for his rehabilitation.

He also had separate injury issues in the second half of the campaign.

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: "Pipa and his representatives made it clear that he was very interested in taking the opportunity to move to Olympiacos. That’s understandable, as this presents him with the chance to play in the Champions League.