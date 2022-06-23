Pipa cites desire to play in Champions League after leaving Huddersfield Town for Greek side Oympiacos

SPANISH right-back Pipa has left Huddersfield Town for Greek Super League champions Olympiacos for an undisclosed fee - with a desire to play Champions League football being key in his desire to want to leave.

By Leon Wobschall
Thursday, 23rd June 2022, 9:12 pm

Pipa, 24, joined Town from Espanyol in the summer of 2020 and despite making an impact in his time at the club, he has also suffered from injury issues, particularly last season.

He did not feature until Christmas in 2021-22 following surgery, going under the knife to correct a problematic hip injury last summer and after spending some time back in his native Catalonia, he headed back to Huddersfield for his rehabilitation.

He also had separate injury issues in the second half of the campaign.

Huddersfield Town's Pipa. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Head of Football Operations Leigh Bromby commented: "Pipa and his representatives made it clear that he was very interested in taking the opportunity to move to Olympiacos. That’s understandable, as this presents him with the chance to play in the Champions League.

"However, we still had to ensure that the terms of the transfer were right for our club - and we have now reached that agreement."

