Player Doncaster Rovers loaned from Leeds United set to miss Bradford City game after international call-up
Midfielder Crew won his only senior cap in the summer of 2024,but was in the squad for last summer's games against Liechtenstein and Belgium.
Craig Bellamy has called on him again for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on September 4 and a friendly against Canada in a squad which does not include Aaron Ramsey.
Doncaster are due to host Bradford in League One two days later. Either side can request a postponement only if they receive three international call-ups.
The 19-year-old played 13 games on loan for Rovers in the second half of last season's League Two-winning campaign, and has come back for another. So far he has played four times.
It would be a surprise if Crew were to win a second cap in Astana, but it may come in the September 9 friendly against Canada in Swansea.
Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu has been left out as he recovers from a medial cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in the opening game of their season.
But Daniel James, Joe Rodon and goalkeeper Karl Darlow are all named.
Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies is also included but there is no place for 34-year-old Ramsey despite the 86-capped midfielder making his return from a hamstring injury for new club Pumas UNAM in Mexico last week.
Coventry City midfielder Kai Andrews and the Cardiff City pair of Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio could all win their first caps.
Wales are second in group J having suffered their only defeat in four games against Belgium in June. Group winners qualify directly, whereas the runners-up go into a play-off to reach the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.
SQUAD: Karl Darlow (Leeds United), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Danny Ward (Wrexham), Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Jay Dasilva (Coventry City), Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur), Ronan Kpakio (Cardiff City), Dylan Lawlor (Cardiff), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Kai Andrews (Coventry City), David Brooks (Bournemouth), Charlie Crew (Doncaster Rovers – on loan from Leeds), Jordan James (Stade Rennais), Josh Sheehan (Bolton Wanderers), Sorba Thomas (Stoke City), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Nathan Broadhead (Wrexham), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Mark Harris (Oxford United), Lewis Koumas (Birmingham City – on loan from Liverpool), Daniel James (Leeds United), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham), Kieffer Moore (Wrexham).