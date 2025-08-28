Doncaster Rovers loanee Charlie Crew has been named in the Wales squad for September's World Cup qualifiers alongside three of his Leeds United club-mates, ruling him out of their game against Bradford City.

Midfielder Crew won his only senior cap in the summer of 2024,but was in the squad for last summer's games against Liechtenstein and Belgium.

Craig Bellamy has called on him again for the upcoming World Cup qualifier in Kazakhstan on September 4 and a friendly against Canada in a squad which does not include Aaron Ramsey.

Doncaster are due to host Bradford in League One two days later. Either side can request a postponement only if they receive three international call-ups.

FULL INTERNATIONAL: Charlie Crew made his Wales debut against Gibraltar in June 2024 (Image: Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

The 19-year-old played 13 games on loan for Rovers in the second half of last season's League Two-winning campaign, and has come back for another. So far he has played four times.

It would be a surprise if Crew were to win a second cap in Astana, but it may come in the September 9 friendly against Canada in Swansea.

Leeds captain Ethan Ampadu has been left out as he recovers from a medial cruciate knee ligament injury sustained in the opening game of their season.

But Daniel James, Joe Rodon and goalkeeper Karl Darlow are all named.

INJURY: Ethan Ampadu is out but his Leeds United team-mate Joe Rodon is in the squad (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Sheffield United goalkeeper Adam Davies is also included but there is no place for 34-year-old Ramsey despite the 86-capped midfielder making his return from a hamstring injury for new club Pumas UNAM in Mexico last week.

Coventry City midfielder Kai Andrews and the Cardiff City pair of Dylan Lawlor and Ronan Kpakio could all win their first caps.

Wales are second in group J having suffered their only defeat in four games against Belgium in June. Group winners qualify directly, whereas the runners-up go into a play-off to reach the World Cup finals in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

