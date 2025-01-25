Player ratings as defenders shine in Doncaster Rovers' win over Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a narrow win over Harrogate Town.

In a game where defences were usually on top, it took a moment of opprtunism and a bad goalkeeping mistake to give the home side the three points.

Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1)

Ted Sharman-Lowe – made some important saves 7

Jamie Sterry – an important influence on the game, especially in the first half 8

Joseph Olowu – an important covering run in the second half 6

Jay McGrath – kept Harrogate forwards quiet 6

James Maxwell – some good deliveries and the only shot on target until Harry Clifton's late goal 7

DEFENSIVE STRENGHT: Harrogate Town defender Bryant Bilongo holds off Joe IronsideDEFENSIVE STRENGHT: Harrogate Town defender Bryant Bilongo holds off Joe Ironside
Owen Bailey – all energy in the central midfield 7

Charlie Crew – you could see his quality, but not quite able to bring it to bear 7

Luke Molyneux – Harrogate kept him under wraps well 6

Joe Sbarra – flashes but no more 6

Ethan Ennis – unable to impose himself as he adjusts to league football 6

Joe Ironside – worked hard but struggled to hold the ball up 6

Substitutes:

Harry Clifton (for Sbarra, 65) – the crucial moment 7

Billy Sharp (for Ironside, 72) – Doncaster were unable to make anything for him 5

Rob Street (for Ennis, 72) – brought some energy 5

Jordan Gibson (for Crew, 81) – set up the goal 6

Not used: Anderson, Broadbent, Lawlor.

Harrogate Town (4-4-2)

James Belshaw – unfortunately one error defined his day 4

Toby Sims – did his job well 6

Anthony O'Connor – commanding in the centre of defence 7

Jasper Moon – seemed to enjoy his battle with Ironside and came out on top 8

Byrant Bilongo – kept Molyneux quiet, which is no easy task 8

James Daly – got up and down well as usual 6

Bryn Morris – looks an assured midfield presence and he provided some good dead balls too 7

Levi Sutton – worked hard 6

Ellis Taylor – flashes 6

Josh March – an outrageous overhead kick before making the goal 7

Olly Sanderson – missed a great opportunity early on 5

Substitutes:

Dean Cornelius (for Daly, 65) – brought his usual work-rate 5

Jack Muldoon (for Sanderson, 65) – not much to work off 5

Not used: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Dooley, Cursons.

