Player ratings as defenders shine in Doncaster Rovers' win over Harrogate Town
In a game where defences were usually on top, it took a moment of opprtunism and a bad goalkeeping mistake to give the home side the three points.
Doncaster Rovers (4-2-3-1)
Ted Sharman-Lowe – made some important saves 7
Jamie Sterry – an important influence on the game, especially in the first half 8
Joseph Olowu – an important covering run in the second half 6
Jay McGrath – kept Harrogate forwards quiet 6
James Maxwell – some good deliveries and the only shot on target until Harry Clifton's late goal 7
Owen Bailey – all energy in the central midfield 7
Charlie Crew – you could see his quality, but not quite able to bring it to bear 7
Luke Molyneux – Harrogate kept him under wraps well 6
Joe Sbarra – flashes but no more 6
Ethan Ennis – unable to impose himself as he adjusts to league football 6
Joe Ironside – worked hard but struggled to hold the ball up 6
Substitutes:
Harry Clifton (for Sbarra, 65) – the crucial moment 7
Billy Sharp (for Ironside, 72) – Doncaster were unable to make anything for him 5
Rob Street (for Ennis, 72) – brought some energy 5
Jordan Gibson (for Crew, 81) – set up the goal 6
Not used: Anderson, Broadbent, Lawlor.
Harrogate Town (4-4-2)
James Belshaw – unfortunately one error defined his day 4
Toby Sims – did his job well 6
Anthony O'Connor – commanding in the centre of defence 7
Jasper Moon – seemed to enjoy his battle with Ironside and came out on top 8
Byrant Bilongo – kept Molyneux quiet, which is no easy task 8
James Daly – got up and down well as usual 6
Bryn Morris – looks an assured midfield presence and he provided some good dead balls too 7
Levi Sutton – worked hard 6
Ellis Taylor – flashes 6
Josh March – an outrageous overhead kick before making the goal 7
Olly Sanderson – missed a great opportunity early on 5
Substitutes:
Dean Cornelius (for Daly, 65) – brought his usual work-rate 5
Jack Muldoon (for Sanderson, 65) – not much to work off 5
Not used: Oxley, Asare, Hill, Dooley, Cursons.
