Player ratings as defenders shine in Doncaster Rovers' win over Harrogate Town

Doncaster Rovers enjoyed a narrow win over Harrogate Town.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a game where defences were usually on top, it took a moment of opprtunism and a bad goalkeeping mistake to give the home side the three points.

Ted Sharman-Lowe – made some important saves 7

Jamie Sterry – an important influence on the game, especially in the first half 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joseph Olowu – an important covering run in the second half 6

Jay McGrath – kept Harrogate forwards quiet 6

James Maxwell – some good deliveries and the only shot on target until Harry Clifton's late goal 7

DEFENSIVE STRENGHT: Harrogate Town defender Bryant Bilongo holds off Joe Ironside

Owen Bailey – all energy in the central midfield 7

Charlie Crew – you could see his quality, but not quite able to bring it to bear 7

Luke Molyneux – Harrogate kept him under wraps well 6

Joe Sbarra – flashes but no more 6

Ethan Ennis – unable to impose himself as he adjusts to league football 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Ironside – worked hard but struggled to hold the ball up 6

Substitutes:

Harry Clifton (for Sbarra, 65) – the crucial moment 7

Billy Sharp (for Ironside, 72) – Doncaster were unable to make anything for him 5

Rob Street (for Ennis, 72) – brought some energy 5

Jordan Gibson (for Crew, 81) – set up the goal 6

Not used: Anderson, Broadbent, Lawlor.

James Belshaw – unfortunately one error defined his day 4

Toby Sims – did his job well 6

Anthony O'Connor – commanding in the centre of defence 7

Jasper Moon – seemed to enjoy his battle with Ironside and came out on top 8

Byrant Bilongo – kept Molyneux quiet, which is no easy task 8

James Daly – got up and down well as usual 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bryn Morris – looks an assured midfield presence and he provided some good dead balls too 7

Levi Sutton – worked hard 6

Ellis Taylor – flashes 6

Josh March – an outrageous overhead kick before making the goal 7

Olly Sanderson – missed a great opportunity early on 5

Substitutes:

Dean Cornelius (for Daly, 65) – brought his usual work-rate 5

Jack Muldoon (for Sanderson, 65) – not much to work off 5