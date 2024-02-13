Player ratings: Outstanding performers on either side but only one matchwinner between Rotherham United and Hull City
But ultimately they could not stop an inspired Jaden Philogene from leading his side to victory. The winger took all the credit for the equaliser, despite it being classed as a Cameron Humphreys own goal but it was just part of a brilliant performance in Hull’s 2-1 win.
Rotherham United (5-3-2)
Viktor Johansson – some outstanding saves – the best from Jacob Greaves – to keep us guessing for more than 70 minutes 8
Peter Kioso – got forward well 7
Hakeem Odoffin – does not look out of place as a centre-back 6
Lee Peltier – led the defence well 7
Cameron Humphreys – a good performance on his first start after injury 7
Sebastian Revan – one excellent tackle on Jaden Philogene early on 6
Ollie Rathbone – befuddled for Philogene's wonder goal 6
Christ Tiehi – put his side in front and was his usual energetic self 7
Sam Clucas – came close to scoring direct from a corner 6
Sam Nombe – the livelier half of Rotherham's front two 6
Charlie Wyke – made little impact on his debut and was substituted 5
Substitutes:
Sean Morrison (for Peltier, 66) – came on at a very difficult time 5
Andy Rinomhota (for Tiehi, 74) – a huge block right at the death 6
Tom Eaves (for Wyke, 74) – little for him to work with against his old club 5
Arvan Appiah (for Humphreys, 81) – not much he could do 5
Cafu (for Rathbone, 81) – ditto 5
Not used: Hugill, Lindsay, Phillips, Seriki.
Hull City (4-2-3-1)
Ryan Allsop – did what was needed of him well 7
Lewie Coyle – performed well on his 100th start 6
Alfie Jones – unwittingly set up the opening goal 6
Jacob Greaves – had three good headed chances but could not find the net 7
Ryan Giles – a real threat from left-back 7
Tyler Morton – grew into the game 6
Regan Slater – removed in the push for an equaliser 6
Jaden Philogene – an audacious goal in an excellent attacking performance from the right winger 9
Fabio Carvalho – always probing 7
Anass Zaroury – a constant threat down the left 7
Billy Sharp – forced a save with an early stooping header but not enough impact overall 5
Substitutes:
Ozan Tufan (for Slater, 66) – almost made a third goal 6
Noah Ohio (for Zaroury, 66) – won the game with his first Tigers goal 6
Greg Docherty (for Sharp, 83) – took an excellent Rinomhota block to deny him a stoppage-time goal 5
Matty Jacob (for Carvalho, 83) – N/A
Not used: McLoughlin, Traore, Pandur, Connolly, Omur.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.