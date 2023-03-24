News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago French unions call for more strikes during King Charles III’s visit
1 hour ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
2 hours ago BBC suspends proposal to close BBC Singers
3 hours ago Watch the moment ‘huge shark’ is spotted by tourists in UK waters
4 hours ago Dragon’s Den star who received £50k left note before being found dead
15 hours ago Tyson Fury announces wife Paris is pregnant with their seventh child

Player who left Middlesbrough last summer snapped up by Wrexham

Latest news emerges regarding this former Middlesbrough man emerges

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 24th Mar 2023, 11:51 GMT
Updated 24th Mar 2023, 11:52 GMT

Former Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Malik Dijksteel has signed for Wrexham. The youngster has joined the National League title hopefuls on a deal until the end of the season and will initially link up with their reserves.

The 21-year-old, who is the brother of Boro defender Anfernee, parted company with the Championship side at the end of last season. He has spent time with non-league outfit Whitby this term and has now made the move to Wales.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play a Club of this stature. I want to push on in training, help the squad, and convince the staff of what I’m about.”

Most Popular

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said: “Malik is a young player who will join up with our reserves squad, so we can take a closer look at him over the remaining games this season.

“It allows us to boost the reverses squad over the coming weeks, and also gives Malik the chance to showcase what he can offer.”

Dijksteel played in Holland for Feyernoord and Telstar before his move to Middlesbrough in 2021. The Amsterdam-born man didn’t make a senior appearance at the Riverside Stadium but was a regular for the U21s before his exit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His new club Wrexham take on York City at home this weekend. They have also signed Ben Foster and Billy Waters this week.

Middlesbrough