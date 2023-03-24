Player who left Middlesbrough last summer snapped up by Wrexham

Latest news emerges regarding this former Middlesbrough man emerges

Former Middlesbrough attacking midfielder Malik Dijksteel has signed for Wrexham. The youngster has joined the National League title hopefuls on a deal until the end of the season and will initially link up with their reserves.

The 21-year-old, who is the brother of Boro defender Anfernee, parted company with the Championship side at the end of last season. He has spent time with non-league outfit Whitby this term and has now made the move to Wales.

He has said: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to play a Club of this stature. I want to push on in training, help the squad, and convince the staff of what I’m about.”

Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson has said: “Malik is a young player who will join up with our reserves squad, so we can take a closer look at him over the remaining games this season.

“It allows us to boost the reverses squad over the coming weeks, and also gives Malik the chance to showcase what he can offer.”

Dijksteel played in Holland for Feyernoord and Telstar before his move to Middlesbrough in 2021. The Amsterdam-born man didn’t make a senior appearance at the Riverside Stadium but was a regular for the U21s before his exit.

