A look at what transfer options are out there for Middlesbrough this summer

Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of prolific striker Chuba Akpom this summer, especially if they aren’t promoted to the Premier League. The former Hull City loan man has been on fire this season and has scored an impressive 25 goals in all competitions already.

His contract expires in the summer of 2024 after Boro extended his deal by a further 12 months earlier this year. However, they are still vulnerable to losing him for nothing next year.

Here is a look at 10 strikers who Michael Carrick could look to sign to replace him if he was to depart...

1 . Joel Piroe, Swansea City The Dutchman has scored 38 goals in 82 games for Swansea City to date.

2 . Ross Stewart, Sunderland He has been linked with Middlesbrough in the past and would be ideal.

3 . Elijah Adebayo, Luton Town He has proved to be a handful in the Championship over recent seasons.

4 . Lucas Joao, Reading His contract at Reading expires at the end of this campaign and he has fired 42 goals in 97 matches for the Royals.