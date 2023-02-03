Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher makes Hillsborough atmosphere admission ahead of Sheffield Wednesday test

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher admits his team selection against Sheffield Wednesday will be impacted by the Hillsborough atmosphere on Saturday as he feels the noise will make it harder to get messages across to his players.

Argyle head to South Yorkshire with a big crowd expected at Hillsborough, as the Green Army are set to bring 3,700 in travelling support. Plymouth top League One by three points, with Sheffield Wednesday in second having played 27 games to Argyle’s 28.

The Owls have been on a fine run of form in recent months and sit four points clear of Ipswich Town in third. Darren Moore’s side are unbeaten in 21 games, a run which extends back to their last meeting with Plymouth, where they suffered a late 2-1 defeat in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's going to be loud,” said Schumacher. “You have to pick players who know what they are doing because some of your messages that you're trying to get on can't because of our loud the crowd is.

DERBY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Steven Schumacher, Manager of Plymouth Argyle looks on prior to the Sky Bet League One between Derby County and Plymouth Argyle at Pride Park Stadium on September 03, 2022 in Derby, England. (Photo by Cameron Smith/Getty Images)

“We are used to it. We’ve grown in confidence as the season’s gone on. I think from that very first, huge away win at Derby County where we went there, played really well and got a brilliant result coming from behind, it gave everyone confidence.

"The players have got that attitude where we believe that if we're at our best, then we’re as good as anyone. If we play the way we want to play and if we get the game plan right then then we'll be fine.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If everyone works as hard as they have been doing, then we'll always be in the game and with the quality that we've got in in the team, then we've got a chance.”