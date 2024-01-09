The 21-year-old has found opportunities limited at Elland Road since making his senior breakthrough in 2021. He has made just six league appearances this season and has also struggled with injury.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have both been credited with interest in the forward and Plymouth are now said to be keen. According to journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the Pilgrims are interested in taking Gelhardt on loan and could benefit from not being one of Leeds’ direct rivals.

Fellow Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Preston North End have also been linked with the tricky frontman.

Joe Gelhardt has been a bit-part player for Leeds United this season. Image: Tony Johnson

A former England youth international, Gelhardt joined Leeds from Wigan Athletic in 2020. He shone at under-23 level before bursting on to the scene at senior level under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, his progress has stalled and a move away from Elland Road could potentially be the catalyst for a return to prominence.