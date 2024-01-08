All Sections
Leeds United forward 'attracting interest' from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers

Leeds United forward Joe Gelhardt has reportedly been attracting interest from Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 8th Jan 2024, 14:21 GMT
Updated 8th Jan 2024, 14:21 GMT

The 21-year-old’s progress has stalled since his breakthrough 2021/22 campaign at Elland Road and he has made just six Championship appearances this season.

He has faced stern competition in the forward department and has also had injury issues. Like teammate Charlie Cresswell, he does not appear to be at the forefront of Daniel Farke’s mind.

According to Mail Online, both Celtic and Rangers have shown interest in the forward, but it remains to be seen whether Leeds will sanction any further departures this month.

Joe Gelhardt has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Joe Gelhardt has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: Bruce Rollinson

Gelhardt was sent out on loan to Sunderland in the last January transfer window and helped the Black Cats reach the Championship play-offs. However, an injury to Sunderland’s Ross Stewart meant Gelhardt was deployed in the number nine role, a position he has not always appeared comfortable in.

Leeds’ relegation to the Championship failed to open up a path into the picture for Gelhardt and a departure could potentially kickstart his career.

Gelhardt was recruited by Leeds back in 2020, having shown plenty of promise while cutting his teeth at Wigan Athletic. He starred for the Whites at under-23 level before being integrated into the senior set-up under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, Gelhardt has slipped down the pecking order and is not the only prospect signed in 2020 to have struggled for minutes. Both Cody Drameh and Sam Greenwood were allowed to depart on loan last summer, joining Birmingham City and Middlesbrough respectively.

