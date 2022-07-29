Reds players have been put through the mill by their new head coach, who has made no apologies for the fact that getting his new charges supremely fit and well-drilled were his core motivations after inheriting a side fresh from relegation.

First evidence of Barnsley’s durability and stamina levels arrive on their longest trip of the season on day one where they will be backed by around 900 fans.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Those present will be particularly keen to witness Barnsley being obdurate and difficult to beat — unlike most of 2021-22 – and Andersen and his defensive cohorts will have a fair say about that.

UP FOR IT: Mads Andersen (right) in action against Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi during a pre-season Friendly at Oakwell earlier this month. Picture: Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

On a rigorous pre-season, the Dane said: “When you say tested as a player, I remember one training session where we were only running for two hours and 20 minutes.

“But he (Duff) has brought in a lot of intensity and quality in training. There’s exercises, communication and games as well and he has been really pushing us. It’s been a great pre-season.

“He has been a player himself and knows what it is all about and I think that is huge as a coach. What you do differently in England is you have six weeks. We don’t have that in Denmark.

“We are ‘killing’ ourselves for two or three weeks and then have a week to rest and then we go. But here, you build and when you do that, the body feels better inside and then you can go a little bit more. In the end, you should be very fit.

HARD TASKMASTER: New Barnsley head coach, Michael Duff Picture: Robin Jones/Getty Images

“We’ve had six weeks to prepare for this (Plymouth) game. Everybody is fit and ready to play.”

Andersen was stand-in captain for much of last season in the absence of Cauley Woodrow and is a strong favourite to be handed the armband on a permanent basis.

It would represent a big honour for the centre-half in his fourth season at Oakwell.

He continued: “I have not been the main (captain) before. I have worn the armband a few times, the most at Barnsley and when I was 18, 19 and 20 earlier in my career.