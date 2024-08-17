Plymouth v Hull City: All change ahead of quick-fire Argyle return for busy Tigers

JUST 105 days have passed since Hull City’s last visit to Home Park, but it seems much, much longer in truth.

Back at the start of May, the Tigers - under the command of Liam Rosenior - were seeking to retain their outside hopes of gatecrashing the play-offs on the final day of the 2023-24 regular season.

A warm late spring afternoon instead belonged to Plymouth Argyle, who secured their Championship status amid jubilant scenes in what turned out to be Liam Rosenior’s last game in charge of the visitors.

Like Rosenior, the lion’s share of the players who started for Hull on that day in Devon also won’t be present in their maiden away game of the new campaign.

Hull City signing Charlie Hughes. Picture courtesy of Hull City AFC.

Seven of the starters have departed – and some big names at that - with City’s regular starting line-up, not to mention squad, having yet to be nailed down in the embryonic season with Tim Walter now at the helm.

There's a new face in the home dug-out as well at Argyle, with Wayne Rooney taking charge of a league game on home terrain for the first time.

Hull’s overhaul continued on Friday, with the signings of Chelsea striker Mason Burstow and Wigan Athletic defender Charlie Hughes being confirmed.

Ecuadorian midfielder Oscar Zambrano was poised to follow as The Yorkshire Post went to press.

Twenty-one year-old Burstow and Hughes, 20 have penned four-year deals with a club option for an additional 12 months.

Burstow had an indifferent time in the Championship during a loan spell at Sunderland last term, when he scored just once in 20 appearances.

But the pacey forward believes that his time at Hull will see the best of him at this level.

He said: "Sunderland was a learning curve, but hopefully Hull is the place I can kick on and make a statement for myself.

"There’s a real project here. The new manager has got a way of playing that is really bright, really attacking and positive.”

Hughes is highly regarded as a ball-playing defender and the Wigan-born player, who captained his hometown side last season, is also determined to take his Championship chance with both hands.

He added: “The manager was keen to bring me in and his style of play, how the back four rotate and trust themselves on the ball, that’s my game.