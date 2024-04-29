Vale have moved quickly to publish their retained list following their relegation to League Two. Darren Moore will now have the chance to mould the squad in his image, having taken the reins in February.

Three experienced figures have been released following the end of the regular League One season, with Wilson and Leutwiler among them. Veteran winger Gavin Massey will also be departing upon the expiry of his contract.

In a statement, the club said: “We would like thank the players who will be leaving at their end of their contracts for their contributions to the club and we wish them the very best for their future careers.”

Wilson joined Sheffield United on loan in January 2018, when he was on the books of Manchester United. He arrived at Bramall Lane with impressive pedigree but managed just nine appearances and one goal for the Blades.

After leaving Manchester United, he had stints at Aberdeen and Salford City before joining Port Vale in 2021. He is set to leave the Valiants with 105 appearances for the club on his CV.

Leutwiler, on the other hand, is set to depart after just four outings between the sticks for Vale. He signed a one-year contract at Vale Park last summer and will be moving on when it runs out in the coming months.