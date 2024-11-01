Darrell Clarke returns to a club he has a close bond with on Saturday absolutely determined to knock them out of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Clarke played just two minutes for Port Vale on loan there in 2005 but returned as manager in 2021. His first full season saw him take six weeks' compassionate leave after his daughter Ellie committed suicide and ended with a 3-0 victory at Wembley in the League Two play-off final. A poor run of form saw him sacked in April 2023.

Clarke takes his Barnsley side to Vale Park in the first round of the FA Cup grateful for the support he received in the Potteries but with no mixed loyalties on the day.

"I want to win," said the Reds coach. "You always want to go back to your old clubs and thank the people at the club, the supporters, but we're there to be professional and win the game and for me that drive's never going to stop wherever I'm going back to.

"It's an opportunity in the FA Cup, which I think's a special cup competition."

Vale are top of League Two under the management of former Barnsley centre-back Darren Moore.

"I get on really well with the manager, Darren Moore, who's a top guy who had a tough start with relegation and a tough start to the season but now they're kicking on and really finding momentum," he said.

"The squad's changed a lot, but they've got their rhythm and it's pleasing to do them so well but hopefully not at three o'clock on Saturday.

RETURN: Darrell Clarke during his time as Port Vale manager

"The fanbase over there is a special fanbase, I got on great with them. We had great times there, a Wembley win.

"It's a very passionate fanbase and there are good people at the football club.

"It was an emotional time for myself as well but we're there to win the game, they know me well enough to understand what I'm about.

"I went back there last season with Cheltenham but it will be nice for me to thank the supporters for the support I had once again."

There are serious pragmatic reasons to want to win too, with £60,000 on offer if they can.

"The FA Cup's a healthy competition to bring some finances into the club and getting further in the competition gets more money," said Clarke.

A Football League Trophy dead rubber on Tuesday means the Reds have used 25 players over their last two matches, impacting preparations for the weekend.

