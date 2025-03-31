BRADFORD CITY are expecting a more open game at Port Vale on Tuesday, and manager Graham Alexander is hoping for a more high-tempo one.

Managed by former Bradford centre-back Darren Moore, Vale know victory will draw them level on points with the Bantams. On the other hand, an away win could send Bradford top of League Two if Walsall are unable to win at fourth-placed Doncaster Rovers.

Hopefully it produces two more entertaining matches than Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Accrington Stanley, 20th in the table.

“I told the boys to take that point into the next game,” said manager Alexander. “We've added to our tally and we've got a good game now.

“We can learn bits and pieces from Saturday's game but it might be a slightly different one. Port Vale are in the top section of the league as well (third) so it could potentially be more like the Colchester game for both teams but who knows?

“The endeavour, the discipline we showed at Accrington, the will to not get beaten or concede was important to us. We didn't get to desperate measures where we opened ourselves to a counter but we've just got to improve on that final-third quality if we want to go and win on Tuesday.

“I thought (on Saturday) we were almost waiting for something to happen in the game. I think we're really good when we're pro-active and force the issue and really make things happen. It didn't look like that.

“I just felt quality players coming off the bench might change the tempo of the game and I thought it did.”

EXPECTATION: Bradford City Graham Alexander is anticipating a more open game

Barnsley loanee Jack Shepherd, pictured, could come back into contention after a hip injury.

Shepherd missed the win over Colchester United with the problem but was fit to play at Accrington, only for Alexander to go with the same XI and substitutes at the Crown Ground.

“He trained last week,” the manager confirmed. “But Rom (Critchlow) played well, Ciaran (Kelly) came on, this is where we are. We've got 20, 21 good players.

“If someone drops out through injury or suspension the opportunity's there for some body else. I don't want the team to be a closed shop and we still have big games in front of us so whatever we've done previously, we have to win what's in front.