Port Vale v Doncaster Rovers: Grant McCann on why striker move has intensified this week
In terms of various League One attacking statistics, Doncaster Rovers have figured very highly in the early weeks of the season.
Specifically on the metric of goals scored, a tally of four in four matches is rather more modest in comparison.
McCann’s side head into Saturday’s appointment against Vale on the back of an outstanding display in the first hour at Huddersfield. Unfortunately, for all their excellent play, the visitors didn’t possess a cutting edge where it mattered and lost 2-0.
McCann – whose side also lacked a killer instinct in a 1-1 draw with Wycombe last weekend - spoke to a couple of striker targets on Thursday, but was equally quick to stress: “It has always been part of the plan.”
He continued: "We are always looking to improve the group. You can always have things you want to do, but it’s not possible because players are not allowed out and are not available and clubs are keeping them in and things like that.
"We have had to remain patient a wee bit. Now we know that two of our targets from probably the start of the season have become available.
"It’s not about bringing a ‘nine’ in we are not really sure about. If a couple of our targets that we like from all of our scouting reports and watching these players and the hours of driving up and down the motorway become available, we are always going to go in.”
While Rovers’ overall offensive numbers provide succour to a degree, McCann is conscious of the one that truly matters, but provides a caveat.
He continued: "Statistically, we’ve been excellent, but they don’t win you the game.
“But with our final third passes, we are top of the division and we’ve got the most crosses in the division and are ‘expected goals’ is second – Bradford are top.
"With all the attacking stats, we are right up there in the top six. But the main ‘stat’ is putting the ball in the back of the net.
"It would be more worrying for me if we weren’t creating the chances. We are creating a lot of chances in every game.”