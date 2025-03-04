Simon Weaver has warned of a "war of attrition" over the season’s final 12 games as Harrogate Town try to stay in League Two.

They visit Port Vale on Tuesday 10 points above the bottom two.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Accrington Stanley has eased the tension but not ended it, so it will shape manager Weaver's approach.

"It's not going to be pretty at this stage of the season, whether it's the top end of the table or the bottom end," he warned. "There are nervous people on all sides.

WARNING: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver (Image: Tony Johnson)

"Therefore it becomes a war of attrition and it's coming out the other side of it because of your battling qualities and organisation at key moments.

"Easier instructions are better for players at this stage of the season and percentage football seems more achievable.

"(We're) five unbeaten at home, including three wins, which is as good as we've had it since we've entered the Football League. But it's knowing how we achieved it and being able to repeat that."

James Daly trained on Monday after illness, but there are doubts over Ben Fox and Josh March, both substituted on Saturday.

ILLNESS: Harrogate Town winger James Daly (Image: Tony Johnson)

"He's such a dedicated pro he stayed up all weekend in a hotel, icing his leg," said Weaver of Fox. "He really wants to play but we'll have to see.

"He got another bang on that area in the first half but I thought he was terrific, a real warrior-like performance.

"If we can count him in, that's a bonus for us.

"(March) was a tight quad so that'll be in the lap of the gods, really. We also have to bear in mind there a game on Saturday."