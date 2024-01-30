Potential blow for Sheffield Wednesday with Duncan McGuire 'on the verge' of £2.3m move to Blackburn Rovers
The Owls have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old, who currently plies his trade in the MLS with Orlando City. A senior USA international, a move to Europe appears to be the next logical step for the talented marksman.
However, it appears Wednesday could be set to lose out on the forward with Blackburn reportedly in pole position to secure his signature.
According to National World’s Chris Wheatley, McGuire is on the verge of joining Blackburn and due to fly to the UK tonight.
Wednesday are said to be in the race, but Blackburn’s offer is believed to include a “more favourable payment schedule”.
Posting on X, he said: “Duncan McGuire is on the verge of completing a £2.3m move to Blackburn Rovers from Orlando City.
“Sheffield Wednesday also in race but Blackburn’s offer includes a more favourable payment schedule. McGuire expected to travel to the UK tonight, if all goes to plan.”
The Star had previously reported that a bid lodged by Wednesday had been matched by Blackburn.