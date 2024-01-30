A move to Europe appears to be the next logical step for McGuire, who has lit up the MLS and broken into the USA national team set-up in the process. His form does not appear to have gone unnoticed, with Wednesday and Blackburn both said to be keen on securing his services.

The Owls have been heavily linked with the 22-year-old and are believed to have lodged a bid. However, according to The Star, Blackburn have tabled an offer that matches Wednesday’s in value.

With the ball now seemingly in Orlando’s court, both Wednesday and Blackburn now face anxious waits in the dying embers of the January transfer window.

Owls boss Danny Rohl has made no secret of his desire to see his squad strengthened before the window slams shut. James Beadle and Ike Ugbo have arrived on loan but a permanent signing has not yet been made this month.

Although McGuire appears to have plenty of potential, Wednesday will be hoping he can make a short-term impact if he agrees terms at Hillsborough.