The savvy managerial veteran opposition fans love to hate, Neil Warnock, is back on the market.

He was retained ahead of the current campaign but Huddersfield recently opted to make a change, appointing Darren Moore as Warnock’s replacement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warnock turns 75 in December but has made it clear he is not yet done with management.

Neil Warnock's time at Huddersfield Town has come to an end. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Fans have been left wondering where the charismatic manager will end up next, so The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at some potential destinations.

Queens Park Rangers

Warnock led QPR to promotion from the Championship in 2011, overseeing an exciting squad that blended mavericks with calm heads. The R’s are yet to really get going under Gareth Ainsworth and if results do not pick up soon, he could find himself in the firing line.

Getting on the phone to Warnock could prove tempting if the club’s fortunes do not improve.

Sheffield United

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Blades are a club extremely close to Warnock’s heart. They will desperately want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship but early signs have suggested it could be a long season.

If relegation is looming and the board loses faith in Paul Heckingbottom, they may want to project a Bat-Signal with Warnock’s face on into the sky.

Rotherham United

Another one of Warnock’s former clubs, Rotherham know more than most how helpful the veteran can be in a relegation battle. He steered the Millers to second tier safety in 2016 and if Matt Taylor fails to put distance between his side and the bottom three, Warnock could be required again.

Millwall