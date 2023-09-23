Potential destinations for Neil Warnock after Huddersfield Town exit including QPR and Sheffield United
Warnock answered an SOS call at Huddersfield Town last season, steadying the ship and steering the Terriers away from the Championship relegation zone.
He was retained ahead of the current campaign but Huddersfield recently opted to make a change, appointing Darren Moore as Warnock’s replacement.
Warnock turns 75 in December but has made it clear he is not yet done with management.
Fans have been left wondering where the charismatic manager will end up next, so The Yorkshire Post has taken a look at some potential destinations.
Queens Park Rangers
Warnock led QPR to promotion from the Championship in 2011, overseeing an exciting squad that blended mavericks with calm heads. The R’s are yet to really get going under Gareth Ainsworth and if results do not pick up soon, he could find himself in the firing line.
Getting on the phone to Warnock could prove tempting if the club’s fortunes do not improve.
Sheffield United
The Blades are a club extremely close to Warnock’s heart. They will desperately want to avoid an immediate return to the Championship but early signs have suggested it could be a long season.
If relegation is looming and the board loses faith in Paul Heckingbottom, they may want to project a Bat-Signal with Warnock’s face on into the sky.
Rotherham United
Another one of Warnock’s former clubs, Rotherham know more than most how helpful the veteran can be in a relegation battle. He steered the Millers to second tier safety in 2016 and if Matt Taylor fails to put distance between his side and the bottom three, Warnock could be required again.
Millwall
Warnock is not just a firefighter. He has plenty of promotions on his CV and clubs who begin to falter further up the table may wish to turn to Warnock. It is years since the Lions have secured a top-six finish and rolling the dice with Warnock could appeal if they fall away from the chasing pack.