Rotherham United and Sheffield Wednesday are also right in the mix towards the summit. Meanwhile, Sheffield United drop down, while Barnsley and Hull City move up. The latest is here.

1: Huddersfield Town WDDWWW (+1) Town can reflect with warmth and fondness on a winter which they probably wish would have never ended. Carlos Corberan’s side can boast an outstanding unbeaten 17-game sequence in all competitions over its course. Their last defeat was on November 27.

Second in the Championship’s latest six-match form guide, Town are showing wonderful consistency, durability and unity and are also still going strong in the Cup, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake on Monday night against Nottingham Forest. It has the portents of being a special season.

Huddersfield Town's head coach, Carlos Corberan. Picture: Tony Johnson.

2: Rotherham United WWDWWD (-1) Down purely because of the stunning feats of Huddersfield, but still in a wonderful, wonderful place. Ranked third in League One’s form guide, the Millers extended their unbeaten sequence to ten league matches in midweek with a point at Shrewsbury, recording their ninth clean sheet in that game span and twentieth of the campaign.

Incredibly, Rotherham are yet to concede a first-half goal in a league game on their travels this term. Remarkable. They are also unbeaten at home in 19 matches in all competitions since September 11.

3: Sheffield Wednesday WWLWWW (+1) A real strong form horse and at the minute, the Owls aren’t just showing play-off form in League One, but automatic promotion form.

Small wonder that they are ranked top in League One’s latest form guide over the past six matches, with their only blip coming against title favourites Rotherham.

Rotherham United manager Paul Warne. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA

Wednesday have won seven of their past eight outings and six of their last seven on home soil. It is the sort of consistency you crave at this time of the season.

4: Sheffield United WDDWWL (-2) A tough schedule seemed to catch up with the Blades in last weekend’s loss at Millwall. They will be grateful for some brief rest in their schedule ahead of big home games against promotion rivals Nottingham Forest and Middlesbrough in the coming days.

Seventh in the Championship’s latest form guide, home form is buttressing United’s charge. They are unbeaten in seven league matches at Bramall Lane, winning five. They have kept clean sheets in all of the games. Impressive.

5: Middlesbrough DWLWLW (=) After the reality check of defeat at Barnsley - which continued Boro’s modest recent form on the road and annoying trait of conceding some soft goals - Chris Wilder’s bounced back immediately and memorably with a magnificent FA Cup success over Spurs, to follow on their shock giant-killing act against Manchester United in the previous round.

NEW STARTER: Leeds United's new manager Jesse Marsch, during a training session at Thorp Arch on Thursday. Picture: Simon Marper/PA

It represented the Teessiders’ eighth victory in a row in all competitions at Fortress Riverside. That said, Boro will not be basking in the glow of cup events. Perish the thought. Next up is a big play-off six-pointer at home to the division’s form side in Luton before Wilder’s first return to Bramall Lane. The big games are coming thick and fast.

6: Barnsley LLWLWW (+1) The facts are this. After winning two of their opening 29 Championship games, the Reds have won three of their last four.

Another ‘Great Escape’ survival act anyone ...

What can be said is that Barnsley are comfortably in their best shape of a hitherto hazardous season so far after recording back-to-back wins for the first time since April.

But they need to do more, more especially with relegation rivals Derby being next up on the horizon. Barnsley are ranked tenth in the Championship’s latest form table over the past six games. Much, much better.

7: Doncaster Rovers LLWLWD (-1) Chiselled out a hard-earned point in their six-pointer at Wimbledon, with Rovers showing some battling qualities on the road. They have been beaten just once in their past five League One away matches.

Rovers, who have won three of their past seven league games, are in the midst of a definitive spell in their season. Do-or-die in their quest to stave off relegation. They are rated at 14th in the division’s latest six-match guide.

8: Hull City LLDDLW (+1) Ended a dispiriting six-match winless sequence with a much-needed 3-0 victory over Peterborough United to ruin ex-Tigers manager’s Grant McCann’s first match in charge on his Posh return.

Attention now switches to the home front where City have lost their last three matches at the MKM Stadium without conceding a goal. They welcome West Brom, managed by another former boss in Steve Bruce this weekend. City are ranked 19th in the Championship’s latest guide over six matches.

9: Harrogate Town LDLWDD (-1) Have recorded back-to-back draws with Barrow and Port Vale, with Town having been beaten once in their last form outings.

Beavering away in the middle of League Two with their form being distinctly middle-of-the-road, hence their position of 16th in the division’s latest form guide over six matches.

10: Leeds United LDLLLL (=) Time was called on Marcelo Bielsa’s remarkable tenure in charge on Sunday. Leeds are having a rough time, but the Argentine will still be remembered with fondness and history will judge him well, even accounting for United’s wretched recent run.

Leeds have conceded 20 goals in their past five Premier League matches and the first mission for Jesse Marsch is surely recording a clean sheet to inspire some confidence into a backline who have been leaking goals for fun.

They have also lost four league matches in a row for the first time since April 2015 - heading into Marsch’s bow at Leicester.

11: Bradford City LWLLLL (=) Doing it tough like West Yorkshire neighbours Leeds, the Bantams are also on a four-match losing streak heading into Saturday’s home game with Swindon.

Improving City’s very modest form at the Utilita Energy Stadium - and bringing back some much-needed enjoyment - will be high on the wish-list of recently appointed manager Mark Hughes, whose debut game ended in a 2-0 reverse to visiting Mansfield Town.