A familiar face at the top again, with the Steel City clubs also flexing their muscles and Boro and Huddersfield Town also going great guns.

The latest here, with the results based on games in all competitions, not just the league.

1: Rotherham United WDWWWW (up two)

Power Rankings: Rotherham United have moved top of the Yorkshire rankings

You cannot keep a good side down.

Back at the summit ahead of arguably League One’s game of the season against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough, Paul Warne’s mighty Millers are enjoying the view of the top of the table, having won their past five league matches.

You want more stats? Rotherham are 17 unbeaten at home in all competitions, have kept 16 league clean sheets this term and have not conceded in the first half of a league away game in 2021-22. Ranked first in League One’s latest six-match guide.

2: Sheffield United WLWWWW (up five)

Leeds United's Daniel James (left) celebrates with Raphinha after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. (Picture: PA)

The Blades are making it seriously interesting in a congested top end of the Championship.

A statement win over West Brom was United’s fourth win on the spin as they secured a seventh league victory in nine matches under the command of Paul Heckingbottom.

With 11 of their last 18 matches being at Bramall Lane - and a host of high-flying rivals to play - opportunity knocks for the Blades. But first things first, an intriguing White Rose derby at Huddersfield.

United are ranked third in the Championship’s latest six-match guide.

Huddersfield Town's Duane Holmes celebrates the opener against Barnsley in the FA Cup (Picture: Simon Hulme)

3: Sheffield Wednesday LDWWWW (up three)

Have hit form at exactly the right time ahead of a huge encounter with near-neighbours Rotherham.

Wednesday have won their last fourth league games in succession and are ranked fourth in League One’s latest six-match guide.

They are ten league matches unbeaten at Hillsborough and possess the best home defensive record in the division. The Millers will provide a fascinating test.

Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder before the Sky Bet Championship match at QPR (Picture: PA)

4: Middlesbrough WWLWDD (down three)

An incredible, dramatic and ultimately victorious cup night at Old Trafford was fortunately not followed by an ‘After the Lord Mayor’s Show’ event at form side QPR, with Chris Wilder’s side producing a strong performance, albeit in a draw.

The Teessiders are in the midst of a tough run of games in league and cup with a ‘grudge’ match against a fired-up Derby next up for Boro, who have won their last five home matches.

Boro, who have lost just two in 14 under Wilder, are ranked fourth in the Championship’s latest six-match guide.

5: Huddersfield Town DWDWWD (down three)

A team who are greater than the sum of its parts, Town are so hard to beat these days - 13 unbeaten in all competitions.

Reo Griffiths holds the ball from Janoi Donacien as Doncaster Rovers played Ipswich Town FC (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

The Terriers, who have kept three clean sheets on the spin and are unbeaten since November 27, welcome the Blades in a big Yorkshire derby this weekend. Huddersfield - who followed up a Cup win over Barnsley with a hard-fought Roses draw at Preston - are ranked tenth in the Championship’s latest form guide over six games.

6: Leeds United LWLWLD (down two)

Won yet more friends among the neutrals following another dazzling attacking performance in a thrilling midweek draw at Villa Park. And now all roads lead to Goodison.

Ranked 15th in the Premier League’s latest six-match form guide, Leeds are not getting sidetracked by injuries and have lost once in four top-flight matches in 2022.

Keep that up and they will be fine.

7: Hull City LWWWLL (down two)

After the fanfare of victories over Bournemouth, Blackburn and Swansea and a new era under Acun Ilicali, a first bump in the road has arrived by virtue of back-to-back losses for City.

Those aforesaid wins provide them with breathing space in the bottom half of the Championship, but two tough games are now on the menu with appointments against Fulham and the Blades.

Hull are ranked 12th in the division’s latest six-match form guide.

8: Bradford City DWLDLW (unchanged)

The heat was on Derek Adams after a derby loss at Harrogate, with a keynote midweek win at Stevenage being timely in the extreme.

The Bantams have won four out of nine league matches so far in 2022. Not bad, but if they are to break into the League Two play-offs, they have to breach the wins column with more regularity.

City, who have three of their next four games on home soil, are ranked 15th in the division’s latest form guide. Again, that has to improve.

9: Harrogate Town WLLDWL (unchanged)

Town have lost their last four away games without scoring, but have also picked up good recent home wins over Bradford and Oldham. They have also thrown in a poor home loss to Crawley.

So, a mixed bag then...Harrogate are an underwhelming 17th in League Two’s latest six-match form guide.

10: Doncaster Rovers LWLLWL (up one)

The wait for back-to-back league wins this season goes on after a home defeat to a dominant Ipswich followed Saturday’s stunner at Sunderland - surely League One’s shock result of the campaign.

Rovers are still in the survival game - just about - and are in the midst of some tough games at the minute.

Two wins in their last five is a start, but they have to do more. Fortunately, some games against some sides around them are not too far away, but it’s Portsmouth away first.

11: Barnsley LLLLLL (down one)

Horrible, just horrible.

The Reds have lost six matches on the spin and Poya Asbaghi has made the worst start ever by a Barnsley manager in terms of league statistics.

He is winless at league level in 11 and his side are yet to even take the lead under him in a Championship game.

No away win since April, Barnsley have lost seven of their last eight matches on the road in competitions by a single goal - including their last two.