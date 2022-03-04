Poya Asbaghi provides positive updates on Barnsley FC duo Cauley Woodrow & Victor Adeboyejo

Woodrow has been sidelined since knee surgery in December, but footage of working him hard in the gym has appeared on social media this week.

Asbaghi, aware that Woodrow could be a potential trump card in the key final weeks of the season, said: "He is really determined and wants to come back.

"He was really disappointed when he picked up the injury. He told me that his ambition was to play all the games and the injury came at a bad time for him and us.

Barnsley head coach Poya Asbaghi, pictured in discussion with captain Cauley Woodrow.

"When he played, it was the first games that I was here and I honestly flet that, while we were not doing fantastic, we were doing okay.

"He scored a goal at Preston away and from there, I thought his and the teams' confidence would grow. Then, he got the injury and we had big problems after he picked up the injury to collect points as we lost a lot of power in the last third without him.

"We have found a good structure and way in our recent performances and if he can come back fully fit, I know he can give us even more as when he is fit, he is a really good player.

"He is one of those players who, before I arrived at Barnsley, I heard about from the contacts I had in the Championship. Most of then explained to me that Cauley is a really good player. For sure, hopefully he can come back before the season has ended."

Fellow forward Victor Adeboyejo, out with a cheekbone injury since late January, is also showing similar determination in his desire to return to the fray and provide Barnsley with another forward option.

Asbaghi continued: "He is also really desperate to play and I like his mentality. Unfortunately for him, he is still not in good enough shape to make full training or games. But I like his character and he really wants to come back and this is important from a player."

The Reds chief reports no fresh injuries ahead of Saturday's relegation six-pointer at Derby. Aaron Leya-Iseka and Clarke Oduor are back in training and one of them has an outside chance of being involved.

Asbaghi said: "There is nothing new to report at the moment. We have a couple of players who have done more training. Aaron Leya Iseka and Clarkey (Clarke Oduor) have joined training a little bit more.