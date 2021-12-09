Poya Asbaghi on Romal Palmer, Jacob Butterfield and transfer stance at Barnsley FC

Barnsley FC head coach Poya Asbaghi. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

The midfielder will be assessed ahead of the game at Deepdale, where Ryan Lowe takes charge of North End for the first time since becoming manager.

Otherwise, the selection picture is relatively healthy for Barnsley with the likes of Mads Andersen and Carlton Morris back in the fray, with Aapo Halme being the only recognised senior first-teamer who is currently not available.

Asbaghi, whose side produced the best performance of his tenure so far in last weekend's home draw with Huddersfield Town, said: "We still have the issue with Aapo, Cameron Thompson and these two players are not training fully with the squad and let's see how it is with Romal Palmer.

"He has trained with us, but did not participate in the full training (on Wednesday). Let's see what happens, but otherwise there are no question marks.

"You want all players available and it gives good competition in training and continuity in games."

Meanwhile, Asbaghi said that there are no updates regarding any potential move for former midfielder Jacob Butterfield, who is training with the club's under-23s to boost his fitness levels as he bids to find a new club.

Potential moves for players in the January transfer window is something which he is also not currently focusing on with his priorities being elsewhere.

He said: "There are no further updates from what I said (before regarding Butterfield).

"As I said before and will keep saying, I am not so focused on what is out there but focused on the players I have - to get the best out of them and what will be, will be.

"Right now, I am super-focused on what I have. I am pleased with the progress we are doing and from game to game, there have been some improvements and I am really hopeful that we can keep doing it for the next games as well.