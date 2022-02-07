Poya Asbaghi willing to take the flak from angry Barnsley FC supporters

Asbaghi has yet to sample victory in 10 league matches in charge, with the Reds being cast adrift at the foot of the Championship and requiring a minor miracle to stave off relegation.

Barnsley travel to Luton on Tuesday night, with the Reds being without an away triumph in 18 matches in all competitions since April. In league and cup, they have lost their last five matches and did not muster a shot on target in Saturday's FA Cup exit at Huddersfield Town.

On criticism from supporters, Asbaghi commented: "As a coach, if lose games, you will always be questioned. If you are not ready for that, you cannot have the job as a football coach.

"If it is fair or unfair, it is the life of a football coach and you accept it and don't feel sorry for yourself and come up with excuses. It is just about working hard to try and turn things around.

"I do not have time to feel sorry for myself.

"It is normal at all football clubs when the team is suffering and you don't get the points you want. Of course, as a manager, you have to be ready for the pressure that is.

"Of course, when I arrived, the situation was not so different and the team had lost 10 out of 11 games. I was hoping that the draws would turn into wins, but they have been losses recently and that is not a development I wanted.

"There have been special circumstances in the last month which would not have been easy for anybody with the amount of (Covid) cases and injuries. I am hoping with players coming back from injury and additions to the squad that we can see some improvements because we need it."