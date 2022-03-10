Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham. (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

The Serbian striker has scored an incredible 35 Championship goals already this term.

His seasonal total is actually 38 if you factor in goals for his country, Serbia.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in 2019-20, Mitrovic was the joint Championship top-scorer with 26 goals alongside then Brentford striker Ollie Watkins. His pedigree at this level is utterly proven with the forward having scored goals on both of Fulham's previous visits to Yorkshire this season at Hull and Huddersfield.

Asbaghi, who reports no fresh injury problems for Saturday's game with the runaway Championship leaders, said: "They are a good team, for sure and we have respect for them.

You can talk about Mitrovic and that he is scoring a lot of goals, but it is not only about Mitrovic. It is a team full of skills and if you just focus on one or two players, there are enough (other) players that will take advantage of that if you give them enough space and they will be the ones punishing you.

"We have to respect the team as a whole and know the qualities they have and for sure, this is a game where in our defensive performance, we have to be good.

"Of course, you have to be aware of Mitrovic's skills. Outside of the box and especially inside the box. If tyou focus too much on Mitrovic, players like (Fabio) Carvalho, (Harry) Wilson and (Jean-Michael) Serri will get too much time on the ball and they are just as vital for Fulham.

"Maybe they are not the ones ending up on the scoresheet every week, but they are so good at what they do in their attacking and build-up that if you focus on one of the players too much, it is not the right way to go.