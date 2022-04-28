Goals from Marcus Tavernier and Riley McGree lifted Boro above Millwall and Blackburn into seventh in the Sky Bet Championship table, two points adrift of sixth-placed Sheffield United.

The Blades are in action on Friday night, when they travel to Loftus Road to take on QPR, and while Wilder insists he will not be watching his former side’s showdown in west London, he will be well aware that a Sheffield United defeat would mean Boro could claim a place in the top six when they host Stoke in their final home game on Saturday.

Even if Sheffield United were to win at QPR, Boro would still be heading into the Stoke game with a realistic chance of making the play-offs, and Wilder is pleased his players ended a five-game winless run to ensure their season is not yet over.

Wilder said: “It’s job done. We understood the job we needed to get done and we did that. The first goal was a big one, it settled us down and was a big moment we needed as we talked about. We found it and then we tried to play. I don’t think it was a real flowing performance, but it was a 2-0 win.

“We just have to rest and recover now ahead of the weekend. Stoke have had a free week and have some very good players, but we take it deep. We take it to the 45th game of the season, and I think that’s all we can ask of the boys.”

The final automatic promotion place is still not settled with Huddersfield Town and Nottingham Forest chasing down Bournemouth after securing their places in the play-offs.

Following the midweek action, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have predicted how the final Championship table will finish...

1. Barnsley (24th) Final points prediction: 32. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Derby County (23rd) Final points prediction: 34. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. Peterborough United (22nd) Final points prediction: 36. Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Reading (21st) Final points prediction: 44. Photo: John Walton/PA Wire Photo Sales