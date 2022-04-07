The result has put the league leaders one step closer to the Premier League, but it is the places below them in the table where the intrigue lies.

Bournemouth’s charge to automatic promotion suffered a jolt with a surprise 2-0 defeat at West Brom but Scott Parker's side still remain six points clear of third place, having played fewer games than a majority of sides below them.

Fulham could be promoted as early as this weekend if results go their way while the places between third and sixth look set to be decided as late as the final day of the season.

Three White Rose sides - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough - are all in contention alongside the likes of Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

QPR and Millwall should not be written off but are beginning to fall behind the pack.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and provided their prediction for how the remainder of the Championship season will pan out...

1. Peterborough United (24th) Final points prediction: 32. Photo: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire Photo Sales

2. Derby County (23rd) Final points prediction: 35. Photo: Richard Sellers/PA Wire Photo Sales

3. Barnsley (22nd) Final points prediction: 37. Photo: Will Matthews/PA Wire Photo Sales

4. Reading (21st) Final points prediction: 43. Photo: Nick Potts/PA Wire Photo Sales