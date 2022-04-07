EXPERT PREDICTIONS: The final Championship table has been calculated following the latest round of midweek games. Picture: Getty Images.

Predicted Championship table: Where Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town, Nottingham Forest, Luton Town and Blackburn Rovers will finish - according to 'experts'

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 38th league goal of the season clinched Fulham a 1-0 win at Middlesbrough and lifted them 11 points clear at the top of the Championship on Wednesday.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 7th April 2022, 11:55 am

The result has put the league leaders one step closer to the Premier League, but it is the places below them in the table where the intrigue lies.

Bournemouth’s charge to automatic promotion suffered a jolt with a surprise 2-0 defeat at West Brom but Scott Parker's side still remain six points clear of third place, having played fewer games than a majority of sides below them.

Fulham could be promoted as early as this weekend if results go their way while the places between third and sixth look set to be decided as late as the final day of the season.

Three White Rose sides - Sheffield United, Huddersfield Town and Middlesbrough - are all in contention alongside the likes of Luton Town, Nottingham Forest and Blackburn Rovers.

QPR and Millwall should not be written off but are beginning to fall behind the pack.

Data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and provided their prediction for how the remainder of the Championship season will pan out...

1. Peterborough United (24th)

Final points prediction: 32.

2. Derby County (23rd)

Final points prediction: 35.

3. Barnsley (22nd)

Final points prediction: 37.

4. Reading (21st)

Final points prediction: 43.

