Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.

Expert reckon leaders Sheffield United - who welcome QPR on Tuesday night and are unbeaten in ten second-tier matches since the opening game of the season - will finish the season in top two. They predict that the Blades will miss out on the title on goal difference to Norwich City, with both amassing 86 points. They give the Blades a healthy 59 per cent chance of being promoted and 31 per cent chance of lifting silverware.

Teams tipped to make the play-offs are Watford, Burnley, West Brom and QPR.

A super-computer has predicted the final Championship table. Picture: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the bottom, two sides in Huddersfield and managerless Middlesbrough currently find themselves in the relegation zones after a grim start to 2022-23, with Chris Wilder paying the price on Monday morning when he was sacked after less than a year on Teesside.

Hull City are another team looking over their shoulders - and who are on a five-match losing streak ahead of Wednesday's home meeting with Wigan Athletic.

Experts predict bad news for the Tigers and Town this season, but better developments for Boro - and unfortunately with a third team to be thrown into the relegation mix in Rotherham United.

The number-crunchers are currently predicting that Town - who appointed Mark Fotheringham last week and visit Luton on Tuesday night - will finish bottom of the table with 48 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tigers are tipped to end up second-from-bottom with 49 points, while the boffins believe that the Millers, currently in 12th spot, will finish the season in the final relegation position on goal difference with a pretty high 53 points.

As it stands, it is Boro who occupy 23rd spot with just two wins from 11 matches thus far. But the experts believe there will be a renaissance on Teesside and that the club will get their act together and end the campaign inside the top ten in eighth place with 63 points.

Boro are in midweek action on Wednesday night against Birmingham City.

The team tipped for the biggest leap are West Brom, with experts still backing them to reach the play-offs despite an awful start to the season for the West Midlands outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is an explanation as to how the model works https://fivethirtyeight.com/methodology/how-our-club-soccer-predictions-work/

Predicted final table: