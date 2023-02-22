THE NUMBER crunchers are predicting that Bradford City will squeeze into the League Two play-offs at the end of the season - but only just.

The data boffins at fivethirtyeight.com have pored over the latest data and are predicting that City - who are currently just outside of the play-offs, but with two games in hand on seventh-placed Salford – will make the end-of-season lottery in seventh position, just above the Ammies.

City will take a huge 4,000 strong travelling army to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rovers themselves are three points behind Salford with a game in hand and still possess outside hopes of making the end of season lottery, despite an inconsistent campaign.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

City are given a 43 per cent chance of making the play-offs and a 20 per chance of being promoted.

The experts believe Rovers will miss out. They are tipped to finish 11th and are given a 16 per chance of play-off participation and five per cent chance of promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stockport County, who claimed a key win at Rochdale on Tuesday, are being tipped to finish in the final automatic promotion slot.

Meanwhile, towards the foot of the table, Harrogate Town dug out a hard-fought draw at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.

They are four points clear of the side currently occupying the second relegation spot in Crawley, who have two games in hand.

But the side who look in grave peril alongside cellar dwellers Rochdale are Hartlepool United, who lost out late on to Newport County on Tuesday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Saturday, Harrogate go to Swindon Town.

Predicted League Two table