Supercomputer predicts how League Two promotion fight will unfold for Bradford City & Doncaster Rovers & will Harrogate Town stay up?

THE NUMBER crunchers are predicting that Bradford City will squeeze into the League Two play-offs at the end of the season - but only just.

By Leon Wobschall
59 minutes ago

The data boffins at fivethirtyeight.com have pored over the latest data and are predicting that City - who are currently just outside of the play-offs, but with two games in hand on seventh-placed Salford – will make the end-of-season lottery in seventh position, just above the Ammies.

City will take a huge 4,000 strong travelling army to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.

Rovers themselves are three points behind Salford with a game in hand and still possess outside hopes of making the end of season lottery, despite an inconsistent campaign.

EFL match-ball. Picture: Getty

City are given a 43 per cent chance of making the play-offs and a 20 per chance of being promoted.

The experts believe Rovers will miss out. They are tipped to finish 11th and are given a 16 per chance of play-off participation and five per cent chance of promotion.

Stockport County, who claimed a key win at Rochdale on Tuesday, are being tipped to finish in the final automatic promotion slot.

Meanwhile, towards the foot of the table, Harrogate Town dug out a hard-fought draw at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.

They are four points clear of the side currently occupying the second relegation spot in Crawley, who have two games in hand.

But the side who look in grave peril alongside cellar dwellers Rochdale are Hartlepool United, who lost out late on to Newport County on Tuesday evening.

On Saturday, Harrogate go to Swindon Town.

Predicted League Two table

Team name Predicted points
Leyton Orient 91
Stevenage 83
Stockport 78
Mansfield 77
Northampton 76
Carlisle 75
Bradford City 72
Salford 70
Swindon 68
Sutton 66
Doncaster Rovers 66
Walsall 65
Wimbledon 63
Barrow 61
Tranmere 61
Newport 58
Grimsby 58
Crewe 53
Colchester 51
Gillingham 49
Harrogate Town 47
Crawley 47
Hartlepool 38
Rochdale 34
League TwoSalford