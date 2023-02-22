The data boffins at fivethirtyeight.com have pored over the latest data and are predicting that City - who are currently just outside of the play-offs, but with two games in hand on seventh-placed Salford – will make the end-of-season lottery in seventh position, just above the Ammies.
City will take a huge 4,000 strong travelling army to Yorkshire rivals Doncaster Rovers on Saturday.
Rovers themselves are three points behind Salford with a game in hand and still possess outside hopes of making the end of season lottery, despite an inconsistent campaign.
City are given a 43 per cent chance of making the play-offs and a 20 per chance of being promoted.
The experts believe Rovers will miss out. They are tipped to finish 11th and are given a 16 per chance of play-off participation and five per cent chance of promotion.
Stockport County, who claimed a key win at Rochdale on Tuesday, are being tipped to finish in the final automatic promotion slot.
Meanwhile, towards the foot of the table, Harrogate Town dug out a hard-fought draw at Grimsby Town on Tuesday.
They are four points clear of the side currently occupying the second relegation spot in Crawley, who have two games in hand.
But the side who look in grave peril alongside cellar dwellers Rochdale are Hartlepool United, who lost out late on to Newport County on Tuesday evening.
On Saturday, Harrogate go to Swindon Town.
Predicted League Two table
|Team name
|Predicted points
|Leyton Orient
|91
|Stevenage
|83
|Stockport
|78
|Mansfield
|77
|Northampton
|76
|Carlisle
|75
|Bradford City
|72
|Salford
|70
|Swindon
|68
|Sutton
|66
|Doncaster Rovers
|66
|Walsall
|65
|Wimbledon
|63
|Barrow
|61
|Tranmere
|61
|Newport
|58
|Grimsby
|58
|Crewe
|53
|Colchester
|51
|Gillingham
|49
|Harrogate Town
|47
|Crawley
|47
|Hartlepool
|38
|Rochdale
|34