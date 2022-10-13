Using their ratings for each team, they simulate seasons thousands of times to produce their prediction for each side’s final points tally and league position.Rovers, who were lucky to draw with leaders Leyton Orient on Saturday, visit Carlisle United this weekend, while City, who lost for the first time in eight league games on home soil last weekend, head to high-flying Salford City.

Experts at currently predict that Gary McSheffrey's side - currently just outside of the play-off positions - will finish in in the final play-off spot in seventh with 72 points with a 31 per cent of being promoted through the play-offs and a 23 per cent chance of promotion.

According to the latest data, the super-computer number-crunchers are predicting that the Bantams will finish two places below Rovers in ninth, with 69 points.

George Miller converts from the penalty spot for Doncaster Rovers in their recent win against Crawley. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently sixth in the table, City are given a 27 per cent chance of promotion through the play-offs and a 19 per cent chance of promotion.

Salford are being tipped to finish as champions, according to the latest data, with Leyton Orient and Mansfield Town filling the other top automatic promotion positions.

Meanwhile, the boffins believe that Harrogate Town will escape relegation to the Conference by the skin of their teeth.

Simon Weaver's side entertain fellow strugglers Hartlepool United in a huge relegation six-pointer on Saturday in North Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bradford City striker Andy Cook. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Harrogate are predicted to finish in 22nd place with 44 points, one point above Crawley Town and two ahead of Hartlepool.

Town are given a 33 per cent chance of relegation.

FiveThirtyEight’s Predicted League Two table

Advertisement Hide Ad