Mark Hughes is refusing to panic after back-to-back League Two defeats for Bradford City and insists the Bantams will still be at the right end of the table come the end of the season.

Two goals in eight first-half minutes by Charlie Kelman and Tom James paved the way for Leyton Orient to record a 3-0 victory over Bradford last weekend, two weeks after Hughes’ side were beaten 3-1 at home by Northampton Town.

City are sixth in the League Two standings after 20 games, six points adrift of the automatic promotion spots and two points ahead of Salford City in eighth. Hughes insists there is no cause for alarm.

He said last weekend: “These two games haven’t been what we wanted but no dramas we’ll work to get back on track. We’ll be there or thereabouts at the end of the season. Everybody knows that.

BRADFORD, ENGLAND - AUGUST 23: Mark Hughes, Manager of Bradford City looks on prior to the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Bradford City and Blackburn Rovers at University of Bradford Stadium on August 23, 2022 in Bradford, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“We need to come through this period, get back on track and do the things we know we’re good at to put these two defeats behind us. We need to get back on a run again and do that very quickly. We’re at the top end of the table and will be at the end of the season.”

Following the latest round of league games, data experts at FiveThirtyEight have backed up Hughes’ claim by predicting a fifth-placed finish for the Bantams after 46 games. League Two’s other Yorkshire sides Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town are tipped to finish in the bottom half with the Sulphurites forecast to avoid the drop.

FiveThirtyEight uses a formula to calculate their findings by giving each team an attacking and defensive rating based on recent results before simulating seasons thousands of times to come up with their forecast for the final table. And here’s how they see the League Two table finishing…

FiveThirtyEight’s predicted League Two table

